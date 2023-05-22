For the first time since 2019, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital will be offering free skin cancer screenings for the community on Thursday, June 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the outpatient surgery department.

“Preventive screenings can help detect cancer early, when it’s most treatable and before it has a chance to spread,” said Michelle Kaufman, director of oncology services at Jennie Edmundson. “At Methodist, we understand that early detection is key to survival, and we’re proud to offer this service at no cost.”

Local dermatology providers will be conducting the screenings, which will include a spot check or full body skin check. Attendees should wear loose-fitting clothing to ensure a good screening experience. Individuals will be notified at that time if a follow-up is warranted.

Plenty of slots remain for the free screening event, but registration is required. Appointments can be made by visiting bestcare.org/cb-free-screening.

Free on-site parking will be available. For easy access, please park in the east parking lot on the Jennie Edmundson campus.

For additional information, call 712-396-4425.