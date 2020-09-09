From basement days to her own studio: Longtime love of yoga leads Stageman to open Half Moon

It all started with Denise Austin.
Carrie Stageman, then a student at Lewis Central High School, made her first foray into yoga in her parents’ basement, following the longtime fitness celebrity Austin through a variety of poses and movements on a VHS tape.
“Loved it,” Stageman said. “It’s something that I couldn’t get enough of. I never really was a weightlifter, never a runner. This was the only form of exercise that I wanted to do. It became a habit. I just love it.”
After years of taking classes — at least one at every studio in the metro area, she thinks — Stageman completed her 200-hour teaching certification and opened Half Moon Yoga in Council Bluffs in early January.
The studio closed when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the area in March. Stageman reopened in June, but “people were so scared.” Low class numbers and those fears led Stageman to close again, though she did hold outdoor classes behind her building at 20595A McPherson Ave.
Half Moon reopened again, this time hopefully for good, on Aug. 31 to an “explosion” of interest. Face coverings are required any time a student isn’t at their mat, while tape marks mat positions to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizer is required as students walk through the door.
On a Wednesday morning, Stageman cranked up the thermostat in the building to 80 degrees for heated flow. The yogi led her class through warm up poses before a sun salutation series, a grouping of standing and plank movements done in increasing succession that offer a combination of strengthening and stretching moves. Definitely built up a sweat.
“Today I’m sore because I’ve done it three days in a row,” attendee Barbara Papierniak of Underwood said afterward.
Class ended, as most do, with savasana, a moment to lay down and reflect. Stageman encouraged her charges to live in the moment, if just for a second, taking a moment to reflect on the good in life before everyone went forward with their busy days.
Stageman’s instruction is clear and thoughtful, making sure to explain poses thoroughly for yoga beginners and veterans alike.
“One of the main things I wanted to do is honor yoga in a traditional sense. We try to follow through on the eight limbs of yoga,” she said, mentioning the mantras set forth by Indian sage Patanjali. “Teach it more on a traditional level. Not as much how the U.S. has modernized and westernized things. We bring in people that teach different styles.
“It’s important everyone that teaches here has completed at least 200-hour training. That helps with injury prevention, and teaching correct form and sequence. Like that sun salutation we did, those poses are there for a reason. If you teach it correctly you can get more out of it with the breath incorporated.”
Papierniak said she’s been coming to Half Moon since February after her last yoga studio closed.
“Then Carrie opened up, some of us came over here,” she said. “And we love it.”
She’s practiced yoga for “years,” through classes and on her own.
“It just makes you feel good. It’s hard to explain, but it does. It just relaxes you,” she said. “It’s just awesome. Until you do it for a while, you don’t know what you get from it.”
Papierniak said she enjoys the atmosphere and teachers at Half Moon, along with the variety of class hours.
After heated flow, Stageman noted a student was taking just her second class.
“You would’ve thought she’d been here half a dozen times or more. She was just talking and everything. We really want to make everyone feel comfortable, and not be scared of yoga. People are like, ‘I’m not flexible, so I can’t come.’ That’s why you should come,” she said. “Everyone becomes friends and it’s really cool. It’s awesome.”
At Half Moon, “we have classes that are extremely chill. You might lay down the whole time. Like an adult nap, we call it restorative yoga. We have mobility and athletic recovery classes. Breath work, meditation. Challenging classes. We have a new teacher that does hip hop flow on Monday nights. Not hip hop dance. It’s a flow, but with hip hop music. We have something for everybody.”
The studio offers memberships, individual classes and 10- and 20-class punch cards, and discounts for veterans, seniors, students and teachers. While there are some weekend classes, Stageman said the focus on weekends has been workshops.
For more information, go to halfmoonyogacb.com.
Half Moon hosted goat yoga at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard over the weekend, with more classes planned on Sept. 19, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. Demand has been high, Stageman said, noting the first classes were great. Half Moon also plans to hold outdoor classes at Farmers Market Council Bluffs Thursday and Sept. 24.
“Just busy and having fun. The momentum we’ve gained since reopening has been really awesome,” Stageman said. “It feels really good.”
Stageman grew up in Council Bluffs, graduating from L.C. in 2001. She earned a teaching degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and used it working at summer camps in Minnesota.
The proud mother of two — June, 6, and Calvin, 3 — Stageman said, “Becoming a yoga teacher was definitely, ‘I’m done having kids, I need something for myself.’”
She completed her 200-hour certification at Evolve to Harmony of Omaha with Carole Westerman. She’s now in a 500-hour certification course with Westerman, expecting to graduate in another one-to-two years. She’s also a Level Two Reiki (a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that promotes healing, according to reiki.org) practitioner, which she does by appointment.
Stageman also continues to take yoga classes in the area to continue to develop and advance her practice and her teaching.
“I 100% feel in my body, feeling the movements through, connecting the breath. When I do yoga, I feel like it’s a moving meditation,” she said. “Getting the movement, and building a sweat and building heat in the body — I feel like it helps me tackle tough moments during the day. I can sometimes tune back into my breath. I can tune back in to just being able to calm down in a moment.
“I truly feel yoga is a way of life. It can help you lead a more fulfilled life. You feel more in balance with your emotions and your body. What I love? It’s the mind-body connection.”
