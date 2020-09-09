From basement days to her own studio: Longtime love of yoga leads Stageman to open Half Moon

“Today I’m sore because I’ve done it three days in a row,” attendee Barbara Papierniak of Underwood said afterward.

Class ended, as most do, with savasana, a moment to lay down and reflect. Stageman encouraged her charges to live in the moment, if just for a second, taking a moment to reflect on the good in life before everyone went forward with their busy days.

Stageman’s instruction is clear and thoughtful, making sure to explain poses thoroughly for yoga beginners and veterans alike.

“One of the main things I wanted to do is honor yoga in a traditional sense. We try to follow through on the eight limbs of yoga,” she said, mentioning the mantras set forth by Indian sage Patanjali. “Teach it more on a traditional level. Not as much how the U.S. has modernized and westernized things. We bring in people that teach different styles.

“It’s important everyone that teaches here has completed at least 200-hour training. That helps with injury prevention, and teaching correct form and sequence. Like that sun salutation we did, those poses are there for a reason. If you teach it correctly you can get more out of it with the breath incorporated.”

Papierniak said she’s been coming to Half Moon since February after her last yoga studio closed.