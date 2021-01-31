Good'n Healthy: Commit to the journey, no quick fix when making lifestyle change

It’s finally here — 2021 has come.

We weathered the storm of 2020 and now it’s time to refocus. Gathering what we have learned from the last year and redirecting our trajectory to new heights with new goals.

How are you preparing for the next year? What are your goals? How are you going to set yourself up to conquer those goals?

With a new year, comes new year’s resolutions. This usually is presented by an enlightened perception to join the gym, clean up your meals and start the journey of becoming a better version of yourself.

This is an excellent way to go about the new year and is the beginner’s guide to starting the process. But unfortunately that is not enough to achieve those goals.

Why do so many people find themselves falling off the wagon after the first month of the new year? In my opinion, the problem resides in the reality of the situation.

You have created a lifestyle over the course of your life that has led you to this exact moment in reading this article. That is a lot of time that has built habits that aren’t going to be resolved in the next day, week, month or year.