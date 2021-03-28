Good'n Healthy: COVID-19's challenges all too familiar for CF victims

What is the first disease you think about when you hear “stay 6 feet apart” and “can be fatal by causing respiratory impairment?” What disease do you think about if I told you that it has been affecting humans for over a century?

COVID-19 has presented a lot of new realities for the world. It has caused us to have a more diligent approach to how we operate our day-to-day lives by staying 6 feet apart, making sure we are using proper hygienic strategies and worrying about getting ourselves sick or potentially getting others sick.

While the pandemic has changed our lives over the last year, this cautious approach to life has been a reality for many long before COVID-19 turned the world upside down. The root of this is a genetic disease called Cystic Fibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a condition that causes mucus to clog the lungs and digestive system. More than 1,000 people are diagnosed with CF each year. Currently the average age of diagnosis is 2-years-old, and the life expectancy is around 44-years-old. With continued research and development of new drugs, the life expectancy has been expanding every year.

There is not a cure or vaccine for this disease, but there are powerful medications and countless hours of treatment for those who are affected by this disease.