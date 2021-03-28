Good'n Healthy: COVID-19's challenges all too familiar for CF victims

What is the first disease you think about when you hear “stay 6 feet apart” and “can be fatal by causing respiratory impairment?” What disease do you think about if I told you that it has been affecting humans for over a century?
COVID-19 has presented a lot of new realities for the world. It has caused us to have a more diligent approach to how we operate our day-to-day lives by staying 6 feet apart, making sure we are using proper hygienic strategies and worrying about getting ourselves sick or potentially getting others sick.
While the pandemic has changed our lives over the last year, this cautious approach to life has been a reality for many long before COVID-19 turned the world upside down. The root of this is a genetic disease called Cystic Fibrosis.
Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a condition that causes mucus to clog the lungs and digestive system. More than 1,000 people are diagnosed with CF each year. Currently the average age of diagnosis is 2-years-old, and the life expectancy is around 44-years-old. With continued research and development of new drugs, the life expectancy has been expanding every year.
There is not a cure or vaccine for this disease, but there are powerful medications and countless hours of treatment for those who are affected by this disease.
Think about your worst sinus infection — the one that causes you to constantly cough up mucus, stuffs up your nose and makes it difficult to breathe. Now imagine if you had to deal with that every single day. That is a microcosm perceptive of what is to have CF.
The medications help soften the mucus buildup, and the hours of treatment followed by wearing a vibrating vest help break up the mucus in your lungs and digestive track. This process is usually repeated and is the only way to live a “normal” life for those who are affected by CF.
The first diagnosis of CF was by Dr. Dorothy Andersen in 1938, but there were many years prior to this discovery that were spent misdiagnosing children with Celiac disease. Many of these misdiagnoses resulted in fatalities.
Again, there is no cure for this disease, and almost 30 years after the discovery of the CF, the life expectancy was still only 10-years-old. The medications and treatment have come a very long way over the last 80 years. A huge part of that development has been the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
We all have experienced social distancing this past year. For people with CF and their families, social distancing is a way of life.
Since mucus builds up in their bodies, the rate of infection is higher. What makes this condition even worse is no two people with CF can be within 6 feet of each other. Families affected by CF have to be aware of others who are also affected so that transmission of deadly bacteria are not transmitted from one CF person to the next.
Can you imagine having a condition where you couldn’t be with others experiencing the same thing as you?
CF walked into my life when an expecting mother stepped into my gym looking for a way to stay fit and healthy over the course of her pregnancy in Oct. 2017. In Jan. 2018 that mother had a son who was diagnosed with CF. Since then we have made it a mission at our gym to raise money and continue to spread the word about CF in hopes to find a cure for this disease that has affected so many families in the world.
Over the last year there have been a lot of parallels to what a CF family goes through on a day-to-day basis and how the world has had to adapt to current circumstances of the pandemic. With these parallels I believe we can gain a better appreciation and understanding for those who have to manage the restrictions we have all faced in 2020 and broaden our perspective of what others may be experiencing.
CF is a unique disease that has gained a lot of momentum in the last 10 years with research and development of new drugs. There is, however, still a lot of work to be done to find a cure.
Over the next couple months I am going to introduce you to some families and their stories on how they have had to adapt to life when their child was diagnosed with CF in hopes of bringing more awareness to our community.