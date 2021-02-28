Good'n Healthy: Don’t assume fitness watches tell whole health story

I’ve noticed a lot of people tracking their fitness with Fitbits, Apple Watches, WHOOP bands and other wrist-worn exercise monitors. While these devices are great to help people make a quantifiable measurement of activity level, do they actually measure what is most important to sustaining health and what is actually being measured?

I do believe these devices are beneficial and fun. They count your steps per day, report how long you’ve been standing, how much exercise you have accomplished and even create reward systems to help you maintain motivation to move more. They even can track your sleeping patterns. All of this information is useful.

One concern I do have is the excessive monitoring of heart rate during exercise and putting too much value on the reported calories burned in an exercise session. But first, let’s take a look at how we can use this information to benefit us the most.

First, we need to figure out your max heart rate. Max heart rate is a number associated with the number of beats your heart makes within one minute and is found by taking 220 minus your age. So if you are 60 years old, your max heart rate formula would be 220 minus 60 which is 160 bpm. The 160 relates to heart beats per minute (bpm).