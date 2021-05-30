Good'n Healthy: Interview with a cystic fibrosis family, the Jensens

Having a child comes with so many unknowns to expecting parents. I believe one of the deepest fears is the overall health of the baby.

That fear came to reality for Jeremy and Rachel Jensen of Council Bluffs. They had no idea what cystic fibrosis was until they were expecting a baby boy in 2017.

Babies change the course of their parents’ lives, but this time it would be different. Their son Jason would bring about life-altering challenges, fear and ultimately love.

This interview with the Jensen family marks the second of a three-part series. The first article discussed what cystic fibrosis is.

Cystic fibrosis is a condition that causes mucus to clog the lungs and digestive system. More than 1,000 people are diagnosed with CF each year. Currently the average age of diagnosis is 2-years-old, and the life expectancy is around 44-years-old.

With continued research and development of new drugs, the life expectancy has been expanding every year. There is not a cure or vaccine for this disease, but there are powerful medications and countless hours of treatment for those who are affected by this disease.

How did you find out that your son had cystic fibrosis?