Good'n Healthy: Interview with a cystic fibrosis family, the Jensens

Having a child comes with so many unknowns to expecting parents. I believe one of the deepest fears is the overall health of the baby.
That fear came to reality for Jeremy and Rachel Jensen of Council Bluffs. They had no idea what cystic fibrosis was until they were expecting a baby boy in 2017.
Babies change the course of their parents’ lives, but this time it would be different. Their son Jason would bring about life-altering challenges, fear and ultimately love.
This interview with the Jensen family marks the second of a three-part series. The first article discussed what cystic fibrosis is.
Cystic fibrosis is a condition that causes mucus to clog the lungs and digestive system. More than 1,000 people are diagnosed with CF each year. Currently the average age of diagnosis is 2-years-old, and the life expectancy is around 44-years-old.
With continued research and development of new drugs, the life expectancy has been expanding every year. There is not a cure or vaccine for this disease, but there are powerful medications and countless hours of treatment for those who are affected by this disease.
How did you find out that your son had cystic fibrosis?
I chose to do the genetic test so I could determine the baby’s sex earlier than 20 weeks. While I only wanted to know the sex, the nurse asked me if I wanted to know anything else, which made me believe there was more to know. At that point I learned I carried a CF gene. The next step was for my husband (Jeremy) to have his blood drawn, which we then learned he did carry a CF gene.
There was only a 25% chance the baby inherited both genes, but I needed to know. So I chose an amniocentesis where they draw your amniotic fluid by sticking a large needle into your growing belly. A few weeks later, we learned our baby inherited both genes and had CF.
What were your initial thoughts and feelings?
Jeremy and I had just lost Jeremy’s brother to a vicious cancer at 37-years-old in January 2017. Fast forward to September 2017, the minute I hung up the phone with the doctor who told me our unborn child had cystic fibrosis … I immediately googled “life expectancy of cystic fibrosis” and the answer in 2017 was 37-years-old.
I cried, mourned and worried. I thought our child would live a short, challenged life. Readily available information on the internet was the worst case scenario. My initial thoughts and feelings were traumatic and helpless.
What kind of help did you receive?
I immediately reached out to the Children’s Cystic Fibrosis Clinic and met with a doctor. He explained everything and said rule number one was “don’t Google.” Only retain information from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website and the cystic fibrosis database website.
I still follow that rule to this day. I joined CF pages on Facebook because I wasn’t ready to tell anyone besides very close friends. But I needed to know one thing … life experiences. I was met with so much grace and information. I finally had more hope than helplessness.
Dr. Paul Sammut said another thing that will always stick with me, and I share with others new to this disease, as well. “If your child is forced to play this baseball game that is CF, know that he’s playing in the World Series.” Meaning progress toward a cure is being made with a lot of momentum.
What information were you given?
I was given a binder and a strong explanation of what is happening inside Jason’s body. His lungs, his pancreas and other areas that were affected. I was told that Jason would live a long and healthy life.
It’s almost better to ask what information I didn’t receive, because we were fully supported with information and compassion from the CF clinic.
What medications is Jason on?
Jason is on Kalydeco and Albuterol. One is ingested and allows his “passage ways” to stay open longer so mucus can move through his airways. And the other is given during his vest treatments to allow the lungs to fully open and shake up any gunk buildup in the airways.
What is your daily routine like?
First thing in the morning Jason is given a high fat item and his Kalydeco. He needs to take this medicine with fat. And then he receives a 30 minute vest treatment while the morning is moving along.
The rest of the day is completely normal. Then at night he is given his second 30-minute vest treatment followed by 8 ounces of whole milk with his final dose of Kalydeco and then off to bed.
What are some special modifications that you have had to make in your own life?
We’re lucky enough to not have to change our routine too much. Instead of morning cartoons while laying on the couch, it’s morning cartoons while sitting up with a vest on. And in the evening we wind down earlier to allow 30 minutes of vest time.
However, when Jason has any sort of a chest cold, we up his vest treatments by one or two. So this gets added in before or after a nap and before dinner. No chest colds in over a year — thank you social distancing and mask wearing.
What would you like people to know about CF?
For someone who knows nothing about CF … I want them to know it’s a silent, progressive disease. To have grace and consider not saying “wow he doesn’t look sick.” But I have a lot of grace toward individuals, typically that statement is coming from a good place.
Also that cystic fibrosis receives no federal funding. All advances in medicine and treatment are from money raised by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Parents and leaders alike work hard to raise money to prolong life and they brought us to today’s amazing advances.
And to someone new to this disease, whether it’s themselves or their sweet baby I would say, “If you’re forced to play this baseball game, we’re in the World Series.”
CrossFit Council Bluffs and the Jensen family have been championing this disease since the birth of Jason in January 2018 by hosting the CF 4 CF event every year to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
In 2020, Rachel and Jeremy teamed up with me to start a nonprofit organization we have called the CF 4 CF Foundation.
This foundation was created to bring awareness to our community about cystic fibrosis and help continue to raise money in the pursuit of finding a cure for this disease.