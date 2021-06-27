Good'n Healthy: Interview with a cystic fibrosis family, the Stones

Jerry and Kaelan are cystic fibrosis parents.
Like the Jensens, their daughter Aria was born without cystic fibrosis (CF). However, their second child, Wesley, was born with cystic fibrosis. Here is another story of a Council Bluffs family who was blindsided by this disease.
This interview with the Stone family marks the third of a three-part series. The first article discussed what Cystic Fibrosis is.
Cystic fibrosis is a condition that causes mucus to clog the lungs and digestive system. More than 1,000 people are diagnosed with CF each year. Currently the average age of diagnosis is 2-years-old, and the life expectancy is around 44-years-old. With continued research and development of new drugs, the life expectancy has been expanding every year.
There is not a cure or vaccine for this disease, but there are powerful medications and countless hours of treatment for those who are affected by this disease.
How did you find out that Wesley had CF?
Kaelan and I first learned of the possibility that Wesley may have CF from the newborn screening in which they took a blood sample from his heel and called us with the results. The next step of the process required a sweat test, which we set up when he was two weeks old.
This test uses a device that creates sweat on the patient, collects it and the sample is analyzed to determine how much salt is in the sweat. Since CF patients lose more salt than someone without CF, it is used to identify whether or not the patient has it. Wesley’s results came back positive for CF.
What were your initial thoughts and feelings?
We were shocked, sad, scared, worried and it just all felt surreal. The diagnosis came with a full team meeting us, giving us a ton of information to take home, medications and treatment devices. It was very overwhelming and emotional.
After the initial call for the results from the newborn screening, we Googled it, which is not recommended because you only see the bad things like a very low life expectancy, all of the medications, etc.
Our doctor also believed there was very little chance that he would actually have CF as African Americans are very unlikely to carry the mutation. Unfortunately, this was wrong and led to some of the shock-factor we experienced.
What kind of help did you receive?
Help was never really an issue for us as the care team we had in Des Moines was great. Although it was overwhelming to meet all of them during the initial diagnosis, they were very helpful and answered any questions we had. They cared very much and made sure we were prepared.
We also had family support and within a few months, made the tough decision to move from Des Moines to Council Bluffs to be close to Kae’s entire family who lives in southwest Iowa.
What information were you given?
We were given a lot of information about what CF was, how to care for a child with CF and for our own self care. To be honest, the information was a lot and we probably did not get through a lot of it, but we learned over time how to make this our normal.
What medications is Wesley taking?
Albuterol, pulmozyme, pertzye, omeprazole, sodium chloride solution and multivitamins.
What is your daily routine like?
Wesley will do at least two 30-minute treatments a day where he uses albuterol to open up his lungs, and will use pulmozyme for one treatment, and sodium chloride solution for the other — both of which help with the lungs and thick mucus buildup reduction. He may do one or two more treatments if he is sick.
For every meal, Wesley takes three large enzyme capsules that contain 16,000 lipase, which is pertzye in his case. For snacks, he may take one or two, depending on how many calories are in the snack. So in a given day, he can take up to around 18 enzymes.
Around 30 minutes prior to two of his meals, Wesley will take one omeprazole capsule, which helps with the lining in his gut and further helps break down his nutrients from food, supplementing his enzymes.
Once a day, Wesley will take double the amount of multivitamins that a non-CF child will take.
What are some special modifications that you have had to make in your normal life?
We have to be more cognizant of the people around us and their health. If we are invited over to a party and someone is sick, we will stay home to not expose Wesley to any sicknesses. When a CF patient becomes sick, it is usually harder for them and lasts longer.
We also need our kids to understand that we have to make time for Wesley’s treatments. When the neighbor kids are still out playing late at night, we have our kids come in so we can do his last treatment before bed.
What would you like people to know about CF?
CF is a hidden disease and it is lifelong and incurable. People will say that our son looks normal and looks healthy, but every breath he takes, he is battling this invisible disease. Some people will even tell us that they know someone who was cured from it, or grew out of it.
I want people to know that this is not the case.
It is a genetic disease that you have for life, until we find a cure. All of the money that is donated goes toward the science and research into finding this cure and we won’t stop until we get there.
Within the next year, Wesley will take a huge step for him and increased quality of life. Next year when he is six, he will be eligible to take Trikafta, which is a “miracle” drug for around 90% of of people with CF.