Good'n Healthy: Interview with a cystic fibrosis family, the Stones

What are some special modifications that you have had to make in your normal life?

We have to be more cognizant of the people around us and their health. If we are invited over to a party and someone is sick, we will stay home to not expose Wesley to any sicknesses. When a CF patient becomes sick, it is usually harder for them and lasts longer.

We also need our kids to understand that we have to make time for Wesley’s treatments. When the neighbor kids are still out playing late at night, we have our kids come in so we can do his last treatment before bed.

What would you like people to know about CF?

CF is a hidden disease and it is lifelong and incurable. People will say that our son looks normal and looks healthy, but every breath he takes, he is battling this invisible disease. Some people will even tell us that they know someone who was cured from it, or grew out of it.

I want people to know that this is not the case.

It is a genetic disease that you have for life, until we find a cure. All of the money that is donated goes toward the science and research into finding this cure and we won’t stop until we get there.