Good'n Healthy: One step at a time toward better health

I have an honest question to ask you.

Do you think it’s normal to be unhealthy?

The next question is, what is normal to you?

I am a firm believer that we are the clay of the world that is around us. So if you have only experienced unhealthy, then I would assume that unhealthy would be normal to you.

We may have started off with the wrong question, but I find it very strange how nonchalantly people will express the illnesses they have as if they don’t have any control over the matter.

In very few cases is it an uncontrolled circumstance of fate. Maybe the right question is: What kind of life do you admire?

I like the saying by Joe Rogan, “Be the hero of your own movie.” Meaning, be the person you admire the most. Do the things that they would do or what you perceive makes them successful.

Those things start with their daily habits. It’s how they live their life, and you can’t say you can’t become that if you’ve never tried to live your life in that manner.