Groundbreaking news: Start of construction on First Avenue trail celebrated

The railroad corridor was placed so trains could access a grain elevator almost at the river. The grain elevator was later sold and removed, so then the tracks were reverted back to the city and the tracks could be removed. With the removal of the train tracks, it left an open avenue where a trail could be put, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said.

“The trail will intersect with other trails that have historically been on the perimeter of the city,” he said. “Once (a city) gets developed, it’s very hard to put in a new trail system.”

Walsh also said there would be improvements made to Cochran Park, which is located along the trail.

City Councilman Chad Hannan said an underrated part of the trail is how the trail will impact the way kids are walking to school.

“Think about how kids walk to school, to T.J., they’re walking along the sidewalks on busy streets like West Broadway or Second Avenue,” Hannan said. “Now they have a safe path to school with no vehicle interaction, except for crossing the street.”

Phase 2 of construction will include the portion of the trail from 16th to 25th Street.