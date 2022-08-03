 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health officials report first 'probable' case of monkeypox in Pott. County

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in Pottawattamie County, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by Pottawattamie County Public Health.

Pottawattamie County Public Health is working closely with IDPH to conduct contact tracing. PCPH is also communicating with local health partners to identify anyone who may be at risk due to close contact with the patient while infectious. People who have been confirmed to have had direct close contact are instructed to watch for symptoms of illness and are offered a vaccine series. The series is used to prevent symptoms from developing or developing severe illness.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can spread through skin-to-skin contact, body fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox, the press release stated. The virus can also be spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex. Although monkeypox is not generally considered a sexually transmitted infection, it can be transmitted during intimate contact and sex by skin-to-skin and other intimate contact, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

People with monkeypox sometimes develop a flu-like illness with fever, fatigue and enlarged lymph nodes followed by a characteristic rash. In other instances, people just develop a rash with or without swollen lymph nodes, which can occur in localized areas, such as the genitals and/or around the anus. People usually develop monkeypox 7 to 14 days (and up to 21 days) after being exposed.

PCPH encourages the following individuals to call and seek guidance from their medical provider:

• Recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported and you have symptoms of monkeypox, especially if you have a rash or lesions. You can find a list of the countries where monkeypox has been reported on the CDC website: cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/world-map.html

• People who have symptoms of monkeypox, particularly the characteristic rash or lesions.

• Contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

Healthcare providers should continue to maintain vigilance and consult with their infection prevention support or Pottawattamie County Public Health with any questions or concerns.

