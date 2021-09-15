Healthiest State Walk to take place in October

The 11th annual Healthiest State Walk in Iowa will take place on Oct. 6 across all Iowa communities.

To highlight the social benefits of walking, the theme this year is “Walk More. Connect More.” Those who register will only need to walk for 30 minutes on Oct. 6 to participate.

“The theme for this year’s walk is perfect,” said Lura McBride, annual walk co-chair and Van Meter president and CEO. “Walking is a big part of total wellness — heart, mind and spirit — and an intentional focus on total wellness as well as getting reconnected with colleagues, friends and family is so important for relationships in our workplaces and communities this year.”

Studies done on walking, or another form of exercising, with others provides supportive relationships for behavior change, according to a release. By walking in communities, it can increase safety, reduce pollution, increase communication with community members and help support local businesses.

“Walking is an accessible form of physical activity that benefits our physical, mental, emotional and social health,” said Jami Haberl, executive director for the Healthiest State Initiative in the release. “Following more than a year of social distancing, we are excited to once again gather with our fellow Iowans to walk and re-connect.”