Heart disease is the nation's, southwest Iowa's No. 1 killer

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the United States, responsible for nearly 700,000 deaths in 2020.

It kills indiscriminately, but equally, with no regard for gender or ethnic or racial background. In southwest Iowa, it kills people at a significantly higher rate than the national average.

The Daily Nonpareil compared national heart disease data from 1999 to 2020 with data for 10 counties in southwest Iowa — Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby — and discovered that while one out of every 474 deaths in the country was attributed to heart disease, in southwest Iowa, one out of every 348 deaths is due to heart disease, a 13% increase.

The Nonpareil spoke with cardiologists from CHI Health Mercy and Methodist Jennie Edmundson hospitals to determine why people in southwest Iowa are dying at a higher rate than nationally, and what, if anything, can be done to decrease the risk of a heart disease diagnosis.

Risk factors

A number of factors can go into causing heart disease, from personal lifestyle to the environment you live and work in, to the genetics you’re born with.

“We have to look at risk factors, including smoking and drug misuse, substance abuse,” said Dr. Toufik Mahfood Haddad, a cardiologist at Mercy. “Those are very important.”

Dr. Robert Armbruster, a cardiologist at Jennie, agreed with those risk factors, and even mentioned a few more.

“High blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol,” Armbruster said.

The problem with those types of factors, Armbruster said, is that if you don’t see your doctor regularly, you might not even be aware that you’re at risk in the first place.

“Some of the things I describe, you don’t really feel,” he said. “You just don’t feel those things. So you have to go to the doctor, you have to get screened, you have to get tested.”

Armbruster said that those who live in more rural areas, where they may not have regular access to a healthcare provider, are also more at risk.

“We have a lot of farmers in rural areas who may not get checked,” Armbruster said. “So they might live with high blood pressure and say, ‘Hey, you know, haven’t had to see my doctor,’ so that’s not always good.”

It can be easy for people with heart disease to “get used to their symptoms,” Haddad said.

“They feel that it becomes something out of their normal activities,” he said. “They get adapted to feeling a certain way, even if something is very wrong.”

Symptoms

Heart disease or other cardiac issues can present in people differently. It’s important to be aware of how your body usually feels, so you’re able to tell when something is wrong.

“People, I think, envision being in pain, but maybe it’s not a pain,” Armbruster said. “It might be an ache. It might be a dull pressure, a sensation in your chest that might be up in your throat or arms.”

Symptoms for women can be even more subtle, Armbruster said.

“It might be an arm symptom. It might be a throat symptom. It might be in your teeth,” he said. “If there’s any question, you should think to err on the side of getting checked — if you’re short of breath, you’re having chest pain, don’t feel quite right.”

Fatigue can be an important sign that something is wrong, Haddad said.

“One of the symptoms could be just not being able to catch your breath, and being short of breath when doing activities that you used to do two, three months ago,” he said.

“But this might happen slowly and gradually,” Haddad said. “Let’s say last month you woke up and walked a mile without symptoms, then this month, when you walked one mile, you have to get your breath and stop for a few seconds. So, those by themselves are alarming symptoms that you have to check up on your health and on your heart.”

Preventive medicine

Both doctors stress the importance of regular checkups with a primary care physician.

“It’s very important for the regular follow-ups, health check-ups, every six to 12 months, with a primary care provider,” Haddad said. “Many of the population I’ve seen, they come to me late, where their heart function is already compromised.”

There are many reasons why people put off going to the doctor — money and time constraints are most often cited, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine — but waiting can exacerbate a problem you didn’t even know you had.

“For example, they need to do a surgery, and they come to me to check out their heart before the surgery, as they won’t let them have the surgery before they check with the heart doctor, and then we discover that they have multiple issues that are really more important to focus on before they proceed with the surgery,” Haddad said.

That kind of incidental finding is more common than one might think, like if you get an X-ray for a broken bone and the doctors notice a spot on your lung. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, MRI and CT scans have reported incidental findings in up to 45% of patients, depending on what type of scan is being done and on what part of the body.

The earlier a patient is diagnosed, the better their prognosis, Armbruster said.

“If you get checked, you can, a lot of times, reverse or take care of (the disease),” he said. “That’s why I like my job. I feel like you can really help somebody, and keep ‘em going and keep ‘em alive. And people do appreciate that. You get out from this and they have another birthday or Christmas. I’ve had patients with daughters who were able to see them grow up and now they’re getting married. It’s rewarding. It’s a good thing, you can see him that far out and recognize the impact.”

Not all preventive medicine requires a visit to your doctor, Haddad said. There are simple things you can do, like going for a walk.

“All it needs to be is a 30 minute walk, get the heart rate up,” Haddad said. ”Thirty minutes of fast walking every day, five days a week, is enough to prolong your life and give you a healthy lifestyle.”