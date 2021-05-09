'Heart of gold': Downing says her mission is to help elderly patients

Growing up, Joanna Downing wanted to be a marine biologist. She became a geriatric nurse instead.
While there has never been any doubt that she made the right decision, it’s safe to assume that had Downing stuck to that childhood dream, people wouldn’t go out of their way to approach her at the grocery store or at Walgreens to thank her for caring for their elderly parent or grandparent.
“I’ve run into families I haven’t seen in years who tell me they were happy I was their mom’s nurse, and that they could trust me with her care,” Downing said. “They remember me.”
Downing is a licensed practical nurse, also known as an LPN. She cares for elderly residents at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue, Nebraska. Previously, she worked at Risen Son Christian Village in eastern Council Bluffs.
Downing was selected by a panel of five judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are exceptional in delivering compassionate care to patients of all kinds. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
“Joanna has a heart of gold,” Downing’s nominator wrote, adding that she, “always goes above and beyond to make sure her patients and her fellow co-workers are well, and assist with anything needing assistance.”
Throughout her 18-year health care career, Downing has mostly worked with residents shortly after they have left the hospital and are recovering from a hip or knee replacement, an injury or an illness. In most cases, an LPN manages basic patient care, including checking blood pressure and vitals, and helping them bathe, eat and dress. There are more than 676,000 licensed practical nurses in the U.S., according to the federal Department of Labor Statistics.
Downing said caring for older patients in skilled care facilities is not without its challenges. The past year has been particularly difficult for Hillcrest staff as they cared for patients who contracted COVID-19. And there always is an emotional tug to Downing’s heart when an elderly resident dies. Over the years, she has found positive ways to cope with patient losses by focusing on their lives instead of their deaths.
“Everybody is going to die,” Downing said. “It’s not something you are happy about, but at least I know that they have lived their life and it’s part of the life process.”
Downing attended nursing school at Iowa Western Community College. She lives in Council Bluffs with her puppy, Sky, an 8-month-old American bulldog. When she’s not working, she likes to take her camper to Little Sioux and other campgrounds.
Downing could have chosen another field of nursing — but said she wouldn’t have it any other way. She’s where she belongs.