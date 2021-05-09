'Heart of gold': Downing says her mission is to help elderly patients

Throughout her 18-year health care career, Downing has mostly worked with residents shortly after they have left the hospital and are recovering from a hip or knee replacement, an injury or an illness. In most cases, an LPN manages basic patient care, including checking blood pressure and vitals, and helping them bathe, eat and dress. There are more than 676,000 licensed practical nurses in the U.S., according to the federal Department of Labor Statistics.

Downing said caring for older patients in skilled care facilities is not without its challenges. The past year has been particularly difficult for Hillcrest staff as they cared for patients who contracted COVID-19. And there always is an emotional tug to Downing’s heart when an elderly resident dies. Over the years, she has found positive ways to cope with patient losses by focusing on their lives instead of their deaths.

“Everybody is going to die,” Downing said. “It’s not something you are happy about, but at least I know that they have lived their life and it’s part of the life process.”

Downing attended nursing school at Iowa Western Community College. She lives in Council Bluffs with her puppy, Sky, an 8-month-old American bulldog. When she’s not working, she likes to take her camper to Little Sioux and other campgrounds.