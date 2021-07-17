Heartland Family Service awarded grant for physical-mental health program

Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation Ignite and Innovation grant applications from Iowa agencies are reviewed twice a year, and applications are due on May 1 and Sept. 1. Since 2002, Delta Dental has invested more than $49 million to improve the oral and overall health of Iowans. Learn more about the foundation’s grants at deltadentalia.com/foundation.

As it happens, July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. While mental illness can affect individuals of any race, ethnicity or background, unique external and internal barriers to accessing care and treatment exist for minorities. A few of these barriers include lack of access to health coverage, discrimination in treatment settings and cultural stigmas surrounding mental health.

According to the Office of Minority Health within the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, roughly two-thirds of people with a diagnosable mental illness do not seek treatment. Minority racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. are even less likely to get help when struggling with a mental illness.

The mission of Heartland Family Service is to strengthen individuals and families in the community through education, counseling and support services. Founded in Omaha in 1875, Heartland Family Service connected with 60,309 individuals and families through direct services, education and outreach last year from more than 15 locations in east-central Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

