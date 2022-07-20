 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Heartland Family Service opens office in Harlan to better serve rural areas

  • 0

Heartland Family Service has opened an office in Harlan to better serve southwest Iowa with its Assertive Community Treatment program.

The office is located in a leased facility at 719 Market St. in Harlan.

Members of the team -- which include prescribers, therapists, nurses and other specialists – began seeing clients at the location in May, according to Mindy Blair, director of the program. They also go to clients’ homes to provide services.

“We had been developing this since before the pandemic, but that slowed everything down,” she said.

The Southwest Iowa MHDS Region is funding start-up costs for rural Assertive Community Treatment until there are enough clients being served through its regular fee-for-service program (mostly Medicaid-funded) to make it self-sustaining, Blair said.

People are also reading…

The Assertive Community Treatment program is an evidence-based approach to working with adults living with serious mental illnesses. The ACT advantage is that interdisciplinary mental health clinicians are organized as an accountable mental health team, which functions in a coordinated manner to provide treatment, rehabilitation, and support services, a press release from Heartland Family Service stated. The goal is to help adults with serious mental illnesses live successfully in the community.

The Heartland Family Service ACT team in Council Bluffs was initiated 16 years ago, Blair said. HFS now serves all of the Southwest Iowa MHDS Region from Monona County all the way south to the Missouri border.

“We are looking at Clarinda or Red Oak for another satellite office,” she said. “We know there’s limited resources for mental health services out in the rural communities, so we want to help fill that gap.”

The ACT program is sometimes referred to as a “hospital without walls,” because its work is community-based, and HFS can make adjustments quickly to help clients stay out of the hospital and in the community, the press release stated. The program is primarily funded by Iowa Medicaid, but some supplemental funding is provided by Southwest Iowa Region.

“Bringing the Assertive Community Treatment program to the more rural parts of Iowa was important to Heartland Family Service,” Blair said. “We want to offer our important services as widely as possible, and this new location will help us do just that.”

Services are by appointment only at the Harlan office. To book an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/HFSACTP or call Heartland’s Council Bluffs office at 712-435-5350.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protests in Myanmar mark founder's 75th death anniversary

Protests in Myanmar mark founder's 75th death anniversary

Scattered pro-democracy rallies have taken place across military-ruled Myanmar to mark the 75th anniversary of the assassination of the independence hero and father of the country’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in last year’s military takeover. The protests generally dispersed within a short time to avoid confrontations with security forces. Since the army took power and detained Suu Kyi and thousands of supporters, 2,091 civilians including poets, activists, politicians and others had been killed in the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The shadow prime minister of the parallel civilian government in a message promised to fight until democracy is restored in Myanmar.

Schumer: Dems will push ahead on pared down economic measure

Schumer: Dems will push ahead on pared down economic measure

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will push ahead on restraining pharmaceutical prices and extending health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans. The New York Democrat made his remarks Tuesday. And that affirms President Joe Biden’s call for his party to settle for a pared-down economic package and effectively concede to pivotal West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Democrats want to craft the bill and approve it over likely unanimous Republican opposition by Congress’ recess next month. And they're already hailing it as a victory. Passage would give the party a victory just ahead of November's congressional elections.

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert