Heartland Family Service opens office in Harlan to better serve rural areas

Heartland Family Service has opened an office in Harlan to better serve southwest Iowa with its Assertive Community Treatment program.

The office is located in a leased facility at 719 Market St. in Harlan.

Members of the team -- which include prescribers, therapists, nurses and other specialists – began seeing clients at the location in May, according to Mindy Blair, director of the program. They also go to clients’ homes to provide services.

“We had been developing this since before the pandemic, but that slowed everything down,” she said.

The Southwest Iowa MHDS Region is funding start-up costs for rural Assertive Community Treatment until there are enough clients being served through its regular fee-for-service program (mostly Medicaid-funded) to make it self-sustaining, Blair said.

The Assertive Community Treatment program is an evidence-based approach to working with adults living with serious mental illnesses. The ACT advantage is that interdisciplinary mental health clinicians are organized as an accountable mental health team, which functions in a coordinated manner to provide treatment, rehabilitation, and support services, a press release from Heartland Family Service stated. The goal is to help adults with serious mental illnesses live successfully in the community.

The Heartland Family Service ACT team in Council Bluffs was initiated 16 years ago, Blair said. HFS now serves all of the Southwest Iowa MHDS Region from Monona County all the way south to the Missouri border.

“We are looking at Clarinda or Red Oak for another satellite office,” she said. “We know there’s limited resources for mental health services out in the rural communities, so we want to help fill that gap.”

The ACT program is sometimes referred to as a “hospital without walls,” because its work is community-based, and HFS can make adjustments quickly to help clients stay out of the hospital and in the community, the press release stated. The program is primarily funded by Iowa Medicaid, but some supplemental funding is provided by Southwest Iowa Region.

“Bringing the Assertive Community Treatment program to the more rural parts of Iowa was important to Heartland Family Service,” Blair said. “We want to offer our important services as widely as possible, and this new location will help us do just that.”

Services are by appointment only at the Harlan office. To book an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/HFSACTP or call Heartland’s Council Bluffs office at 712-435-5350.