'Hidden halo': Raes reflects on the health care lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic

For more than 20 years, Kelly Raes’ “home” at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs has been the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
A native of South Omaha, Raes said she had thought about a career in nursing while a high school student, but “life” — her marriage and a growing family — got in the way. Following her marriage to husband Mark 35 years ago, the couple moved to Council Bluffs where she eventually took a job with the telephone company. Three daughters and a son — Amber, Hannah, Kyleigh and Zachary — later when she lost her position at the telephone company her thoughts turned again to nursing. She enrolled in the Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing, graduating three years later as a member of the school’s last diploma program in 1997.
“I experienced more of ‘life’ before I went on to a career in nursing, and I think that was valuable experience,” Raes said.
Upon graduation, she was hired to work in Jennie’s intensive care unit and, save for a short stint as a night supervisor who remained on call in the ICU, has worked in the ICU since.
“We see and care for the worst of the worst,” Raes said of her long career as an ICU nurse.
Raes was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
Nominated by her daughter for recognition, she wrote, “She is an amazing nurse and is an integral part of the night shift/weekend team. She truly cares for her co-workers and has been a recipient of many Hidden Halos from patients. I couldn’t ask for a better mom, role model and overall person in my life. All those she comes in contact with are so lucky to have her as a caregiver and friend.”
In early April 2020, Jennie admitted its first COVID-19 patient as the global pandemic spread to the Midwest, and the “worst of the worst” took on an entirely new meaning. Today, she said, about half of the patients in the ICU are COVID patients.
“In the beginning, we didn’t really know how to deal with COVID patients,” she said. “We’ve learned so much during the pandemic. Today, we have a much better grasp on how to manage COVID patients.”
Part of that learning process, Raes said, was discovering of the benefit of turning COVID patients on their stomach.
“The first time we proned out a COVID patient, nobody really knew how to go about doing it. Today, we can do it with our eyes closed,” she said. “We don’t use ventilators as much as we did during the early days of the pandemic. Today, we’re using more high-flow oxygen and having good results.”
Another change was the way nurses spend time with COVID patients. Before the pandemic, ICU nurses made frequent, short visits to check on and perform necessary tasks in patient rooms. In order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Raes said ICU nurses now go into patient rooms less frequently but spend more time and deal with more tasks during a single visit when they are in the patient rooms.
The combination of those longer visits to patient rooms and hospital policies restricting visits by patients’ family and friends have created closer bonds between nurses and their patients, Raes said.
“We get closer to our patients now,” she said. “We’re the ones who have to hold their hands so they know that they are not alone. We’ve become a bigger bridge between patients and family members than we were before the pandemic.
“As co-workers, we have become a lot closer,” Raes added. “The staff at Jennie Edmundson has always been like an extended family, but COVID has brought us even closer together.”