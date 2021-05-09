'Hidden halo': Raes reflects on the health care lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic

Nominated by her daughter for recognition, she wrote, “She is an amazing nurse and is an integral part of the night shift/weekend team. She truly cares for her co-workers and has been a recipient of many Hidden Halos from patients. I couldn’t ask for a better mom, role model and overall person in my life. All those she comes in contact with are so lucky to have her as a caregiver and friend.”

In early April 2020, Jennie admitted its first COVID-19 patient as the global pandemic spread to the Midwest, and the “worst of the worst” took on an entirely new meaning. Today, she said, about half of the patients in the ICU are COVID patients.

“In the beginning, we didn’t really know how to deal with COVID patients,” she said. “We’ve learned so much during the pandemic. Today, we have a much better grasp on how to manage COVID patients.”

Part of that learning process, Raes said, was discovering of the benefit of turning COVID patients on their stomach.

“The first time we proned out a COVID patient, nobody really knew how to go about doing it. Today, we can do it with our eyes closed,” she said. “We don’t use ventilators as much as we did during the early days of the pandemic. Today, we’re using more high-flow oxygen and having good results.”