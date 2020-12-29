 Skip to main content
Hike away from 2020 with a midnight hike through the Loess Hills
0 comments

DSC_0056_1-cbcvb.jpg

Winter hike on the board walk at Hitchcock Nature Center.

 Courtesy Emma Schwaller

Leave 2020 behind with a New Years Eve midnight hike through the Loess Hills at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.

The hike starts at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and costs $5 per person. Pre-registration is required at pottconservation.com.

Parts of the hike will be on uneven surfaces and there will be low light and sometimes no light at all as flashlights will only be permitted for portions of the hike.

The Hitchcock Nature Center asks participants to be over the age of five and that those attending dress for the weather. Strollers are not allowed.

According to a press release from the nature center, the program has been adjusted due to COVID-19 by,

  • 6-foot distance will be maintained between individuals/family groups
  • Masks required while inside and requested when distancing is impossible outside
  • This program will be held primarily outdoors
  • Staff will wear masks when 6-foot distance is not possible or indoors
  • Maximum registration has been reduced
  • Participants must sign a participation waiver upon arrival

For questions and more information call 712-545-3283.

