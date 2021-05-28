Hillcrest Hospice ready to serve

The music therapist is also able to build a playlist for someone who wants to leave a legacy for their family and record someone’s heartbeat to music and give it to the family after they pass.

With virtual reality, patients are able to visit places they are no longer able to.

“We had a patient who wanted to go to her home in Germany, and she wanted to go home before she passed but it wasn’t possible,” Jensen said. “We were able to take her with virtual reality and google maps to the street where she lived and she could see her house and the church she was married in.”

Hillcrest Hospice plans to further expand in Iowa, but not before they make sure they have enough staff. Jensen said Hillcrest Hospice has continuous care teams so nurses aren’t getting burnt out and expected to do all these extra tasks. There are weekend nurses, night shift staff and on call staff at night so no one is getting over worked.

“Our day shift only works the day shift so they aren’t getting burnt out and exhausted and that really elevates our speed to care and excellent service that we give to patients.” Jensen said.