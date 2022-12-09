 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hitchcock Experience kicks off Saturday

The Hitchcock Experience is presented by the Greater Omaha Area Trail-Runnerz (GOATz) and includes a half marathon, 50-mile, 101k and 100-mile race.

Endurance runners will soon descend upon Iowa’s wintry Loess Hills for the annual Hitchcock Experience races held every December at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek. This year, races will take place from Saturday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Hitchcock Experience is presented by the Greater Omaha Area Trail-Runnerz (GOATz) and includes a half marathon, 50-mile, 101k and 100-mile race. The 100-mile, 101k and half-marathon races will start at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The 50-mile race will start in the evening at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Trails and facilities at Hitchcock Nature Center will remain open to the public for the duration of this event, although visitors should expect the park to be busy with limited parking. Visitors are welcome to cheer runners on as they cross the finish line or tackle another hill during this experience that tests runners’ mental and physical fortitude.

Pottawattamie Conservation asks that anyone enjoying Hitchcock Nature Center’s trails during the event always give approaching runners the right of way by moving to the side.

The GOATz organization is a proud partner of Pottawattamie Conservation and donates a portion of race proceeds to support park and trail improvements at Hitchcock Nature Center every year.

More information about this event can be found at goatz.org/the-hitchcock-experience.

