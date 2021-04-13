 Skip to main content
Hostess SnoBalls recalled due to labeling error
A recall has been issued after certain Hostess SnoBalls were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging for Hostess Chocolate CupCakes and the packaging does not list "coconut," an ingredient in SnoBalls, as an allergen.

Hostess Brands LLC is voluntarily recalling certain batches of Hostess SnoBalls that do not list coconut, an ingredient in SnoBalls, as an allergen, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company became aware that certain batches were inadvertently manufactured in packaging for Hostess Chocolate CupCakes, which does not list coconut as an allergen.

Hostess is recalling SnoBalls (single-serve) manufactured on March 13, 2021, and labeled with UPC 888109010096 and batch number I031221000. They are marked with a best-by date of May 27, 2021, the FDA notice stated.

The products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores and distributors throughout the United States. No injuries or illnesses have been reported as of the date of the notice. Consumers who have purchased the affect product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

