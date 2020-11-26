Hy-Vee recalls two Short Cuts vegetable products

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products across its eight-state region due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee is recalling the following products from all of its stores:

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

All affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020. No other Hy-Vee Short Cuts products or products used in Hy-Vee stores are affected by this recall.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, the press release stated.