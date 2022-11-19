 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation offers 60 scholarships

The Iowa Hospital Association’s Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation will award 60 postsecondary scholarships to students pursuing training for health occupations.

That will include health care scholarships of up to $7,000 ($3,500 per year for up to two years) and $1,000 to students enrolling in emergency medical technology/technician certification programs. The foundation also will award 15 $2,000 scholarships to high school students whose academic performance supports success in college and would benefit from a scholarship to start a health care area of study.

The scholarships focus on students pursuing high-demand health care positions. In exchange, postsecondary scholarship recipients must work one year in an Iowa hospital for each year of their scholarship awards. The $1,000 award recipients must work one year with a hospital-based or hospital-contracted emergency medical service. High school scholarship recipients are not required to work for an Iowa hospital after graduation.

Postsecondary applicants must be enrolled in an accredited program and be within three years of completing their professional education. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at bit.ly/3W6na91.

IHA does not discriminate against applicants because of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin, creed, gender identity, sexual orientation, mental or physical disability, military status or other characteristics protected by law. Members of underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit www.IHERF.org.

