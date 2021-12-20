Iowa post-Thanksgiving surge spills into Christmas week

DES MOINES (AP) — After experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths after the Thanksgiving holiday, Iowa goes into Christmas week with continued high widespread virus activity and no significant gains in vaccination.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 788 people were hospitalized on Monday, a slight decline from Friday’s 810. The agency said 171 people remained in intensive care, one person less than on Friday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows more than 10,700 cases and 112 additional deaths have been reported in the past seven days in Iowa, where 7,680 people have died.

The CDC says 64.1% of Iowans have received at least one dose of vaccine, leaving more than 35% of the population still unvaccinated. Public health data showed Pottawattamie County was at 53.2%. The rate is 62.2% among residents 12 or older.

Pottawattamie County hosts weekly vaccine clinics from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Veterans Affairs building, 636 Sixth Ave.