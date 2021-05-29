Iowa reports first case of West Nile virus of 2021; case reported in Montgomery County

The Iowa Department of Public Health said late Thursday it had learned of the first case of West Nile virus infection reported in 2021 — an older adult (aged 61 years to 80 years) from Montgomery County. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.

There were three cases in the state with no deaths in 2020, the department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were five cases in 2019, 104 cases in 2018 and 12 cases in 2017. The State Hygienic Lab said 2018 was the worst year in the state since 2003. The disease has been in the state since 2002.

“Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite and being outside means there’s a risk for West Nile virus infection. But we have easily accessible preventive tools like insect repellent, that can help keep Iowans safe from mosquito bites, which lowers the risk of West Nile infection” IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a release.

The department noted that with Memorial Day and summer activities on the horizon, IDPH reminds all Iowans take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:

• Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.