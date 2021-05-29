Iowa reports first case of West Nile virus of 2021; case reported in Montgomery County

The Iowa Department of Public Health said late Thursday it had learned of the first case of West Nile virus infection reported in 2021 — an older adult (aged 61 years to 80 years) from Montgomery County. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.
There were three cases in the state with no deaths in 2020, the department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were five cases in 2019, 104 cases in 2018 and 12 cases in 2017. The State Hygienic Lab said 2018 was the worst year in the state since 2003. The disease has been in the state since 2002.
“Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite and being outside means there’s a risk for West Nile virus infection. But we have easily accessible preventive tools like insect repellent, that can help keep Iowans safe from mosquito bites, which lowers the risk of West Nile infection” IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a release.
The department noted that with Memorial Day and summer activities on the horizon, IDPH reminds all Iowans take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
• Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.
• Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children.
• For example, oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.
• If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors whenever possible.
• Eliminate standing water around the home because that’s where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in bird baths every three to four days.
For more information on West Nile virus, go to bit.ly/34s5VFW.