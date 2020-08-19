You have permission to edit this article.
Iowa says it will fix error that backdated COVID-19 results
Iowa says it will fix error that backdated COVID-19 results

  • Updated
Iowa county says clinic failed to report 3,000 COVID tests

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. An Iowa county says that a clinic failed to report up to 3,000 negative coronavirus test results, as concerns about inaccuracies in the state’s official pandemic data continued to mount even as schools use it to determine their fall plans. Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Reynolds, said more information would be released Wednesday, Aug. 19.

 Charlie Neibergall

A spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the state is correcting a major flaw in its coronavirus data that backdated thousands of positive and negative test results.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said that the state's data system had been erroneuosly recording the results of people who were tested on multiple occasions.

He said that an individual's most recent result, whether positive or negative, was “unintentionally attributed to the date of their first test.” That means thousands of recent results were being recorded in the system as having occurred in March, April, May and June.

Garrett said the state would update the coronavirus dashboard Wednesday to fix the errors. He said the data revisions will reduce the current 14-day positivity rate in 80 percent of Iowa's 99 counties, while the others will see an increase of less than 1 percent on average.

Those rates are important because every school district is using them to determine whether they must reopen or can seek a waiver to begin the year online.

