Iowa school district begins own COVID-19 testing program

Just 53.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said she’s heard from constituents and experienced herself the difficulty in finding testing facilities and long wait times for results.

She said it’s frustrating that Reynolds rejected $95 million in federal funding that could have been used for school tests so that parents would not have to have health insurance pay for them.

“Frankly, this is another example of the governor’s failed leadership on this issue. We should not still be struggling to find tests in September of 2021,” Konfrst said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and Reynolds’ office did not immediately respond to messages.

Des Moines schools spokesman Phil Roeder said the district will incur only minimal costs related to the testing program; Nomi Health will either be reimbursed by an individual’s insurance or will submit a claim for federal health program grant funds for the uninsured.