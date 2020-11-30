 Skip to main content
Iowa virus deaths increase, hospitalizations fall
Iowa virus deaths increase, hospitalizations fall

  • Updated
covid-19 graphic
Lee News Service

Iowa coronavirus deaths continued to increase in the past two weeks as the state ends November posting 687 deaths. That's a 34% increase from the 512 deaths reported in October.

There were 1,200 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, according to data posted Monday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, according to the Associated Press. The state's seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 40.2% remained third highest in the nation behind Idaho and South Dakota, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Hospitalizations continued a gradual decline after peaking at more than 1,520 patients two weeks ago. There were 1,162 on Monday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, including 224 patients in intensive care.

In the region including Pottawattamie County, there were 63 hospitalizations, with 16 patients in intensive care. The Metro Area Health Care Coalition, which includes the two Council Bluffs hospitals, there were 415 COVID-19 patients, with 101 in intensive care. There were 445 hospitals in the metro a week ago.

A spokeswoman for University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City said the hospital's decrease in COVID-19 patients — to 56 patients on Monday from 84 a week earlier — was mostly due to hospital discharges.

“However, we are very cautious about celebrating the decrease in hospitalizations as we anticipate the numbers will go back up later this week due to Thanksgiving gatherings. Hopefully that won’t be the case, but we are prepared for this to happen,” spokeswoman Laura Shoemaker told the AP.

The state listed Pottawattamie County 6,430 positive cases out of 34,699 tests on Monday, with 3,599 recoveries -- meaning there's approximately 2,831 active cases. The county's 14-day positivity rate has gradually decreased and was at 20.7% Monday. There have been 70 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

