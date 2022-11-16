 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Western completes upgrade of CNA lab for continuing education

Iowa Western Community College officials cut a ribbon Tuesday to celebrate the completion of a renovation of the CNA lab in Looft Hall.

The Looft Hall lab is for continuing education students, while the CNA lab in Stuart Hall is for high school students taking classes at the college, according to Matt Mancuso, executive director of economic and workforce development.

With labor shortages in so many fields, it’s good to see the college upgrading its facilities to better train some home-grown talent, said Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We appreciate all you do for the community,” he said.

“Last year at about this time, we kind of looked at what the needs were in the community, and we heard CNA and we heard nursing, nursing, nursing,” Mancuso said. “The CNA isn’t a high-dollar career, but it’s a gateway to the nursing field.”

The renovation included remodeling cabinets, adding new countertops, adding and replacing sinks and installing new equipment, according to Rhonda Casson, who oversees health occupation classes offered in the continuing education department. She planned the renovation after talking to health care professionals in the community. The lab now has a Hoyer lift, sit-to-stand, chair scale, oxygen concentrator and portable oxygen carts.

“The most exciting piece for me is the Academic Alliance we have put in place,” she said.

Rosie Connectivity hardware was installed and paired with software from Point Click Care, Casson said. The Rosie machines will link with Point Click Care patient charts via Bluetooth.

“This is a mimic of what students will learn and be oriented to, if they were a new hire at a facility,” she said.

The combination was recommended by people at area health facilities, Casson said.

“We hope to use this software for the CNA, naturally, but possibly with our medication aide students as well as mental health technicians and additional possibilities,” she said. “We are just in the beginning stages of learning all the offerings this Point Click Care provides.”

Mancuso used the occasion to announce that the college would be launching a new mental health technician program. Designed by Casson, it will include 40 hours of CNA training and 120 hours of mental health training, he said. The first 40 students will be able to go through the program with free tuition.



