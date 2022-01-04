Jacobsen stumps for bill to prohibit COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Iowa Reps. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, and Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, are promoting a bill that would ban employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or "discriminating" against employees, job candidates or customers based on their vaccination status.

The two plan to introduce the bill when the Iowa Legislature convenes on Jan. 10.

Jacobsen visited The Daily Nonpareil Tuesday morning with a group of people who support the bill.

“It embraces the standards we’ve had going back to the Nuremberg code in the 1940s,” Jacobsen said, highlighting the prohibition on people being coerced into receiving medical treatment or being treated without their informed consent.

“What we’re saying with employer mandates is, they’re using this as a one-size-fits-all,” he said. “One size does not fit all.”

Jacobsen characterized vaccine mandates as a form of discrimination or even enslavement.

“If we’re working for an employer that has control over our bodies, that’s no longer an employer-employee relationship,” he said. “It’s slavery.”

Some people are even being denied medical or religious exemptions to vaccination mandates, he said.

If approved, the bill would prohibit a person or business from inquiring about or maintaining records of an individual’s medical treatment status (including vaccinations), except for the purpose of providing treatment and care to that individual, according to a press release distributed by Jacobsen and Cisneros.

It would also make it unlawful for someone, based on their vaccination status, to be:

• Fired (or not hired)

• Provided incentives or disincentives

• Segregated from others or discriminated against

• Denied goods or services

“This bill is the complete package and will truly address the rightful concerns and hardships Iowans have been facing in light of these COVID mandates,” Cisneros said in the press release. “Health and safety has consistently fallen under state purview to address. We don’t need to wait for any more court rulings, because by law, that power is given to the local elected officials of the Iowa Legislature. I look forward to working with my colleagues to get these necessary protections in Iowa law.”

