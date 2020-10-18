Jennie aiming to give women 'birth story of their dreams'

• A larger waiting area for family and friends

The new center will have fetal telemetry monitoring “so mom can walk the halls while she’s in labor,” Nihsen said.

“They want to be able to get up and walk during labor – they want to be able to get out of their beds,” she said.

Mothers can also be in the Jacuzzis while in labor, Nihsen said.

“We have the Jacuzzis for pain control for moms who want natural labor without medication,” she said.

There will also be central monitoring of newborns and a cardiac monitor for pre-op and post-op C section patients, Nihsen said. Newborns will be fitted with ankle bracelets that will tie in with the new security system.

“That’s a security system that, if a newborn gets close to a door, it automatically shuts down – locks,” she said.

The new birthing center should allow mothers to have the kind of experience they are looking for, Nihsen said.

“What we’re aiming to do is give them the space to have the birth story, really, of their dreams,” she said. “There’s a vision for that, and we want to be able to provide that vision for them – all while staying close to home.”