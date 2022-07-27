 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jennie Edmundson Foundation plans 20th annual Spirit of Courage Gala

2022 spirit of courage honorees.JPG

It’s not too late to get tickets to the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage Gala.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Mid-America Center, followed by the dinner and program at 7. The online auction opens today.

The 20th anniversary gala will celebrate Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland, who were honored in last year’s virtual event. The foundation will also recognize all past Spirit of Courage Award recipients. There will also be celebrity guests, entertainment and presentations about the recipients.

The foundation wanted to honor the recipients in person, according to Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer.

“We’re going to honor them in front of their family and friends,” she said.

All of the money raised will go to the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund to provide assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help with expenses associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. The fund can pay for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday expenses like groceries, rent and gas. Without the assistance, some patients would go without treatment.

Since 2003, Spirit of Courage events have raised almost $2 million for the fund.

Tickets can be purchased online at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040. The registration form can also be downloaded, printed and sent in by mail. The cost is $80 per person or $800 for a table of 10.

Registration for the Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament is now closed.

To view auction items, go to https://one.bidpal.net/spiritofcourage2022 and click on “Browse Items.”

