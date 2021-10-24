Jennie Edmundson Hospital celebrates 135 years

Today, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital celebrates the 135th birthday of the hospital’s name-sake — Jennie Hart Edmundson.

Edward Lynn, who is on the Board of Directors at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said the hospital will be placing a bouquet of red roses under Jennie Edmundson’s portrait in the hospital.

“From my perspective, I think one of the things you recognize here at Jennie Edmundson is the rich legacy and history that exists here,” said Dave Burd, president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “The culture (at the hospital) is pretty special.”

According to a press release, James D. Edmundson, Jennie’s husband, was the primary benefactor to the Hospital in its early days.

“It was his commitment to both his late wife and the growing hospital that enables us to call ourselves ‘Jennie’ to this day,” the release said. “Upon his death in 1933, he left a large sum of money to the hospital — with one simple condition. The Hospital would be named after his late wife, Jennie Edmundson, and that on the 24th of each October, a bouquet of roses be placed under his wife’s portrait.”

Burd said that the celebration shows the hospital remains committed to the communities it serves and provides the highest quality care.