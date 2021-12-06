Jennie Edmundson Hospital honored for newborn hearing work

3 Methodist Hospitals Become Nebraska Newborn Hearing Hospital Champions

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hearing loss is one of the most common birth defect in the United States. However, the earlier children are identified as deaf or hard of hearing, the sooner they can begin receiving services that allow them to overcome those challenges.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs and Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Women’s Hospital in Nebraska have recently joined the growing list of 17 Nebraska Newborn Hearing Hospital Champions. Methodist Fremont Health has been a champion since April, with Methodist Women’s Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson becoming champions in October.

The initiative, led by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Program, aims to educate parents about the importance of early hearing detection and intervention to protect babies from missing out on the most critical period in early childhood for speech and language development.