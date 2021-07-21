Jennie Edmundson Spirit of Courage weekend to be in-person

The annual Spirit of Courage weekend to benefit the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund returns to an in-person format on Aug. 7 with a charitable golf event and a gala dinner and auction.

“We are incredibly pleased to once again bring people together to celebrate our four Spirit of Courage recipients and to benefit the Charitable Patient Care Fund, which provides relief to so many cancer patients every day,” Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer for the hospital, said in a release about the event returning to some semblance of normal after being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Cancer didn’t stop impacting people during the pandemic, and the foundation has been here for every patient, every day,” Slevin said. “Donations to many charities slowed during the past year, and that means we have to work even harder to make up for the shortfalls.”

This year’s event is the 19th iteration of Spirit of Courage. In the first 18 years, the weekend events have raised nearly $2 million, with 100% of the money going to the Charitable Patient Care Fund, the hospital said.