Jennie Edmundson's Baumert to retire in June

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital President and CEO Steve Baumert will retire at the end of June.

Baumert’s 40-year career started in 1981, when he came on as Jennie Edmundson’s assistant director of physical therapy, the hospital said in announcing his retirement.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be associated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Methodist Health System as we partnered with the community to improve access to quality health care,” Baumert said in a release. “I would be remiss if I didn’t thank all past and current co-workers that make the Jennie family so special. Also, I’d like to say a special thank you to my own family for their constant love and support.”

After Baumert began as the assistant director of physical therapy, his leadership skills quickly became evident, Jennie Edmundson said. In 1986, Baumert became director of rehab and community services before taking over as vice president of operations in 1998.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baumert was named executive vice president and chief operations officer of the hospital in 2006. He assumed his current role as president and CEO the following year, the hospital said.