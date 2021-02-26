Jennie Edmundson's Baumert to retire in June

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital President and CEO Steve Baumert will retire at the end of June.
Baumert's 40-year career started in 1981, when he came on as Jennie Edmundson's assistant director of physical therapy, the hospital said in announcing his retirement.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to be associated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Methodist Health System as we partnered with the community to improve access to quality health care,” Baumert said in a release. “I would be remiss if I didn’t thank all past and current co-workers that make the Jennie family so special. Also, I’d like to say a special thank you to my own family for their constant love and support.”
After Baumert began as the assistant director of physical therapy, his leadership skills quickly became evident, Jennie Edmundson said. In 1986, Baumert became director of rehab and community services before taking over as vice president of operations in 1998.
Baumert was named executive vice president and chief operations officer of the hospital in 2006. He assumed his current role as president and CEO the following year, the hospital said.
"While the list of accomplishments during Baumert’s career is extensive, most recently he has been the driving force behind expanding women’s health services in Council Bluffs and western Iowa," the hospital said in the release, with the effort highlighted by the opening of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza in June of 2020, followed in December by the completed expansion and renovation of the hospital’s fifth floor to provide a new "state-of-the-art" home for the care of women and newborns.
Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System, announced Baumert's retirement to the hospital on Feb. 24.
“Steve (Baumert) has been an integral part of our organization for many years, and his strong leadership skills and contributions will be forever valued,” Goeser said in the release. “He will be deeply missed, but he leaves behind an incredible legacy of dedicated service to our patients, employees and community.”
In addition to serving the Jennie Edmundson family for so many years, Baumert has also been active in the Council Bluffs community and with state and national health care organizations as well, the release said.
In 2017-2018 he served as board chair for the Iowa Hospital Association, served on the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce board from 2006-2013, serving as chairman during that time. He has also been a member of the American Hospital Association Region 6 Provider board.