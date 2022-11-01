 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jennie to hold Women and Newborns Center open house, car seat checkup

  • 0
nurse station-with people.jpg

Methodist Jennie Edmundson $10.75M renovation will expand women's services for the residents of Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa and south Omaha. Pictured is a rendition of the nurse's station.

 Altus Architectural Studios via Methodist Health System

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital will host an open house and car seat check from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The hospital will hold an open house in the Anne Elizabeth Nelson Women and Newborns Center on the hospital’s fifth floor, and the car seat check will be held in the parking lot for the 201 Ridge St. Building.

Guests will have an opportunity to tour the Women and Newborns Center, enjoy refreshments and visit with staff specializing in OB/GYN care, pediatrics, family medicine and labor and delivery. The center is the result of a $10.75 million renovation completed in 2020.

The space includes six private rooms for mothers in labor, three Jacuzzi tubs for pain control, 12 postpartum rooms, a C-section suite, four Level II neonatal intensive care unit bays, an expanded space for childbirth education class and breastfeeding support and a larger waiting room. The center is equipped with portable fetal monitoring and a new infant security system. The upgrade gives the hospital the ability to deliver 1,000 babies a year — up from 600.

People are also reading…

“We know how special each birth is, and we’re honored to be a part of so many families’ stories,” said Ashley Nihsen, director of the Women and Newborns Center. “Jennie Edmundson is the area’s premier destination for care — including birth services and women’s health — and we’re excited to invite the community to see all we have to offer.”

The car seat checkup is a collaboration between Jennie Edmundson and Pottawattamie County Public Health. Nationally certified technicians will be available to show caregivers how to properly install car seats and check seats that are already installed.

“We’re passionate about caring for and supporting patients and families at all stages of life,” said David Burd, president and CEO of the hospital. “That support goes beyond the walls of Jennie Edmundson. These events are a great opportunity for members of the community to connect with us and see what ‘The Meaning of Care’ is all about.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate

Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against President Joe Biden's administration in the past 20 months. The proliferation of lawsuits against the federal government ranks Missouri second nationally, behind only Louisiana. Schmitt, a Republican, has cited the suits in his U.S. Senate campaign as evidence of his ability to stand up to the Democratic president. His suits have generated mixed results so far. Schmitt's Democratic Senate opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine, contends he is wasting taxpayer resources on publicity-seeking lawsuits. Schmitt says it is part of his responsibility to try to keep the federal government in check.

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government

Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government

Denmark's general election this week could change the political landscape with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others either losing influence or leaving the assembly altogether. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one could end up as kingmaker. The center-left and the center-right are neck-and-neck in opinion polls before Tuesday's election and neither is likely to capture a majority. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the vote when an ally of her minority Social Democratic government threatened to topple her over the government's handling of the 2020 decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population because of the pandemic.

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert