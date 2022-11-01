Jennie to hold Women and Newborns Center open house, car seat checkup

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital will host an open house and car seat check from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The hospital will hold an open house in the Anne Elizabeth Nelson Women and Newborns Center on the hospital’s fifth floor, and the car seat check will be held in the parking lot for the 201 Ridge St. Building.

Guests will have an opportunity to tour the Women and Newborns Center, enjoy refreshments and visit with staff specializing in OB/GYN care, pediatrics, family medicine and labor and delivery. The center is the result of a $10.75 million renovation completed in 2020.

The space includes six private rooms for mothers in labor, three Jacuzzi tubs for pain control, 12 postpartum rooms, a C-section suite, four Level II neonatal intensive care unit bays, an expanded space for childbirth education class and breastfeeding support and a larger waiting room. The center is equipped with portable fetal monitoring and a new infant security system. The upgrade gives the hospital the ability to deliver 1,000 babies a year — up from 600.

“We know how special each birth is, and we’re honored to be a part of so many families’ stories,” said Ashley Nihsen, director of the Women and Newborns Center. “Jennie Edmundson is the area’s premier destination for care — including birth services and women’s health — and we’re excited to invite the community to see all we have to offer.”

The car seat checkup is a collaboration between Jennie Edmundson and Pottawattamie County Public Health. Nationally certified technicians will be available to show caregivers how to properly install car seats and check seats that are already installed.

“We’re passionate about caring for and supporting patients and families at all stages of life,” said David Burd, president and CEO of the hospital. “That support goes beyond the walls of Jennie Edmundson. These events are a great opportunity for members of the community to connect with us and see what ‘The Meaning of Care’ is all about.”