Jennie's cardiopulmonary rehab program certified by national association

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, according to a press release from the hospital.

It is the eighth time the programs have been certified.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems -- such as heart attacks, congestive heart failure, heart valve issues and coronary artery bypass graft surgery -- and pulmonary problems -- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary restrictive lung disease, lung cancer and respiratory symptoms -- recover faster and live healthier lives. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

“Cardiopulmonary rehab is such an integral component of a patient’s recovery from the health issue they were facing,” said Marcia Keith clinical manager of cardiopulmonary rehab at Jennie. “Our team works so hard at getting our patients to that next step. We want our patients to return to their activities of daily living and enjoying life in a healthy way.”