'Leader by example': Goodman steps up to challenge presented by pandemic

Goodman also helped find sleeping quarters for staff members who were either self-quarantining or isolating themselves from loved ones, but that turned out to be fewer than hospital officials expected.

“The hospital was prepared for this, and we had the ability for staff to stay,” she said. “However, I think going home at the end of the shift was the normalcy staff needed to keep going. We have shower rooms set up so staff can shower before going home and, during the peak, we even had a laundry service so staff could send out their scrubs to be cleaned, if they didn’t want to take them home.”

Goodman started working as a unit secretary in Mercy’s ICU in 1998.

“Once I started, I met an amazing group of night ICU nurses,” she said. “I watched how they cared for patients. There was all the excitement of watching them save lives but also the incredible compassion when they made a patient comfortable or held a patient’s hand when they were scared.

“I knew that this was what I wanted to do. These nurses became my mentors and taught me how to be an ICU nurse.”

Goodman kept working at Mercy while studying nursing at College of Saint Mary. She graduated in 2002 and started out as a nurse in Mercy’s ICU on the night shift. She has been a director for 13 years.