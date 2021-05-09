'Leader by example': Goodman steps up to challenge presented by pandemic

You might guess that things were pretty intense in CHI Health Mercy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And you’d be right.
“The pandemic has definitely been the most challenging year of my career,” said Lori Goodman, director of the ICU and the Progressive Care Unit at Mercy. “The overall acuity of our patients has been so much higher this year. The COVID patients are often very ill and, unfortunately, we lost too many to the virus.”
Goodman was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
The person who nominated Goodman for recognition vouched for those areas being busy.
“During the COVID pandemic, her two units were impacted greatly with trials and tribulations on a daily basis,” her nominator wrote. “Throughout this time, she has provided guidance, support and knowledge to her staff but also to the patients and families.”
Goodman was an incident command planning section chief and was a “great resource” to staff, her nominator said. She helped assess where extra help was needed and assign staff accordingly.
“We do have an amazing staff of nurses throughout Mercy who stepped up to care for high acuity and COVID patients during our peak,” Goodman said. “Many of these nurses had ICU or PCU experience, so to have them come back to the bedside to care for patients was a blessing. I am also thankful for the nursing assistants. We would not have been able to care for so many patients in isolation without their teamwork.”
“Lori leads by example, and her staff (members) respect that,” her nominator wrote.
During peak times of the pandemic, it was important to be there for families, too, Goodman said.
“It is always rewarding to talk to patients and families,” she said. “I went into nursing because I feel it is a privilege to care for others. I enjoy connecting with patients and families, but the last year has made this more challenging than ever. Due to our visitor restrictions in the hospital related to COVID, we all became better at communicating over the phone or through Facetime. It was incredibly heartbreaking to see patients in the hospital alone.
“Although it has been incredibly busy and overwhelming at times, I also feel very lucky,” Goodman said. “I have an amazing team of dedicated staff who pull together and give their heart and soul to care for these patients. I could not ask for a better team of nurses.”
Goodman also helped find sleeping quarters for staff members who were either self-quarantining or isolating themselves from loved ones, but that turned out to be fewer than hospital officials expected.
“The hospital was prepared for this, and we had the ability for staff to stay,” she said. “However, I think going home at the end of the shift was the normalcy staff needed to keep going. We have shower rooms set up so staff can shower before going home and, during the peak, we even had a laundry service so staff could send out their scrubs to be cleaned, if they didn’t want to take them home.”
Goodman started working as a unit secretary in Mercy’s ICU in 1998.
“Once I started, I met an amazing group of night ICU nurses,” she said. “I watched how they cared for patients. There was all the excitement of watching them save lives but also the incredible compassion when they made a patient comfortable or held a patient’s hand when they were scared.
“I knew that this was what I wanted to do. These nurses became my mentors and taught me how to be an ICU nurse.”
Goodman kept working at Mercy while studying nursing at College of Saint Mary. She graduated in 2002 and started out as a nurse in Mercy’s ICU on the night shift. She has been a director for 13 years.
In time for the pandemic, Goodman started on her master’s degree in nursing and her certification as a certified nursing manager and leader. She’s not yet sure where that will lead.
“Some days I think about seeking a new challenge and what opportunities are available, even within CHI Health,” she said. “However, I also know that I feel very happy where I am. Mercy is like a family, and the people I work with are dedicated and passionate about our mission. I also feel very connected and drawn to the communities of Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa, and I feel that maybe I am already in the right place.”
Goodman and her husband, Bob, have three sons, Jakob, 22; Lukas, 18; and Adam, 16.