Legal challenge to federal vaccine requirement faces uphill climb, expert says

Hill said the state’s legal challenge could also attack the fact that the Biden administration implemented the rule only for large employers, exempting those with fewer than 100 employees.

But the federal government could defend both of those arguments, Hill said, for example by pointing out that the government first and for more than a year tried advocating for voluntary vaccine participation before deciding to move to a requirement for large businesses.

“When it comes to the federal government, because so many companies are national in scope and there’s interstate interactions, we have OSHA, where Congress made it very clear and gave very wide discretion to the secretary in the (U.S.) Department of Labor and OSHA to take those steps necessary to protect people in terms of their safety on the job,” Hill said. “And of course, OSHA is about safety on the job.”

Hill said even conservative justices have declined to halt vaccine requirements. In August, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, declined to block Indiana University’s requirement for all students to be vaccinated from COVID-19.