'Like family': Siegrist recognized for compassion to patients and their families

Like many professions, the best of those who have opted to become nurses possess a broad range of professional skills and personal attributes. High on the list of those personal attributes is compassion, and it was her compassion that people remember about Valerie Siegrist.

Siegrist was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.

The person who nominated Siegrist wrote it best: “Our father had a massive stroke and was admitted to the Jennie Edmundson ICU. Dad swiftly declined and was moved out of the ICU to the fourth floor.

It was not said, but we all understood that this was the place where we would soon say our ‘see you laters’ to Dad as nothing further could be done for him except to help him pass. We were fortunate to meet Valerie and have her as a nurse for our father.