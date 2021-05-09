'Like family': Siegrist recognized for compassion to patients and their families

Like many professions, the best of those who have opted to become nurses possess a broad range of professional skills and personal attributes. High on the list of those personal attributes is compassion, and it was her compassion that people remember about Valerie Siegrist.
Siegrist was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
The person who nominated Siegrist wrote it best: “Our father had a massive stroke and was admitted to the Jennie Edmundson ICU. Dad swiftly declined and was moved out of the ICU to the fourth floor.
It was not said, but we all understood that this was the place where we would soon say our ‘see you laters’ to Dad as nothing further could be done for him except to help him pass. We were fortunate to meet Valerie and have her as a nurse for our father.
Valerie, having been through a similar loss recently, had words of kindness and strength for our family, especially my mother, that will never, ever be forgotten. She told my Mom that she should do whatever she wanted in order to make the last hours of Dad’s life good for her, including sleeping in the same hospital bed. Valerie got my Mom some hospital scrub pants and made enough room in the bed for her next to Dad.
Mom so often comments about how extraordinary it was to spend time alone with my Dad for his final hours and the closeness that she felt and how grateful she was. Valerie has an exceptional combination of nursing knowledge and the intuition, insight and compassion that makes her such a valuable asset to the nursing profession, Jennie Edmundson and to the families whose lives she touches. We called her our ‘angel on earth,’ and she will always be an honorary member of our family.”
Although the man’s passing occurred more than two years ago, Siegrist said she will always remember it.
“I’ll never forget them or that family,” she said. “I feel so honored they think of me the way they do.”
A native of Sioux City, Siegrist came late to the nursing profession after working for years in a manufacturing environment. She earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs in 2010 and went to work at Methodist Hospital in Omaha following her graduation from IWCC. She worked there until three years ago when she transferred to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, working part-time two nights and weekends.
Siegrist and her husband, Brent, who currently serves in the Iowa House of Representatives, have two children. Their son, Robert, currently lives in Los Angeles where he’s pursuing acting, she said. Their daughter, Harriet, graduated this spring from Loras College in Dubuque.
When she’s not working, Siegrist said she enjoys quilting and, when the weather allows, gardening.
Though she worked with some of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients from time to time during the height of the pandemic, her experience with those patients was not as intense as that of nurses who worked with COVID patients on a daily basis.
“The nurses who worked with COVID patients were exhausted,” she said, “especially those who worked in the ICU. They developed relationships with patients because of the length of hospitalizations that were difficult to deal with when they lost patients to the virus. I don’t feel I’m as good a nurse as those who took care of COVID patients on a daily basis.”