Locals nominated for Healthiest State awards

The Healthiest State Initiative has announced the finalists for the 2021 Healthiest State Annual Awards.

Individuals, communities, K-12 schools, early care providers, out-of-school programs, health care providers and workplaces will be recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans in virtual award ceremonies during the week of Feb. 15, award organizers said.

“During a year filled with unprecedented challenges, these finalists demonstrated a relentless commitment to improving the health of their students, patients, employees and community members,” Jami Haberl, Healthiest State Initiative executive director said in a release. “Although we are not able to gather in-person to honor them, we cannot wait to celebrate them virtually!”

All finalists will participate in virtual awards ceremonies that will be aired Feb. 15–18 on Facebook Live. Winners will be announced and awarded a monetary gift to continue their work in 2021, the release said. The Healthiest State Annual Awards are sponsored by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, HealthPartners UnityPoint Health and Nemours.