Logan woman bounces back from infection that took her hands and feet

Two years after contracting a life-threatening infection that took her extremities, a southwest Iowa woman is healthy and functioning well with prostheses.

Elaine Goodwin, 72, of rural Logan developed flu-like symptoms on Feb. 20, 2020. That night, she experienced a fever and chills and pain. She took an over-the-counter pain reliever/fever reducer, dutifully writing down whenever she took some — a habit she developed during her 40-year career as a nurse.

The next morning, she went to see her primary physician at CHI Health Logan Clinic. Her vitals were stable, but the doctor said she wasn’t acting right and sent her to the emergency room at CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital, where they started her on antibiotics.

Doctors there may have suspected sepsis — when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues, according to the Mayo Clinic. Goodwin was later diagnosed with urosepsis — sepsis caused by infections of the urinary tract. Her urinary tract had been perforated by a kidney stone, she said.

Next, she was transferred to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Thanks to a transfer line the hospital set up in 2014, transferring hospitals like Missouri Valley can call Jennie’s emergency department directly, describe the patient’s condition and make sure the hospital can accept the patient and will be prepared to provide appropriate care when he or she arrives.

Goodwin was only there for a few hours, according to her sister, Sandy Cooper. Her kidneys were shutting down, so she was transferred to Methodist Hospital, where 24-hour dialysis was available.

Goodwin said she doesn’t remember much about that day.

“I remember being in the ambulance a lot,” she said.

At Methodist, Goodwin was intubated for 10 days. Cooper was with her much of the time, and her daughters, Sarah Brabec of Elkhorn, Nebraska and Katie Bruce of South Dakota, as well as her son, Jake, of Missouri Valley visited her in the hospital.

Goodwin developed disseminated intravascular coagulation, a condition in which small blood clots develop throughout the bloodstream, blocking small blood vessels. Her blood pressure became dangerously low, so she was repeatedly given medication to help keep her blood pressure up.

“Several times, we thought we were going to lose her,” Cooper said.

Goodwin doesn’t remember a lot about this phase, either.

“While you’re intubated, they keep you pretty sedated,” she said.

Since her extremities were losing circulation, her hands and feet began turning blue, Goodwin said. After working in intensive care for 20 of her 40 years as a nurse, she was familiar with the process.

“It just doesn’t take long for the tissue to start dying,” she said.

When she was done with intubation, Goodwin’s hands were numb and “just felt heavy and awkward,” she said. She soon realized she would lose them.

“I know a lot of people were praying for me,” she said. “Working in a hospital that long, it was just matter-of-fact. I didn’t really have a big emotional anything about it.”

Goodwin was transferred to Nebraska Medicine, where she had spent her entire nursing career until her retirement in 2014. Amputation of her hands began on March 5, followed by her feet with a little bit of her lower legs.

She spent 10 days at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, then was an outpatient of the Methodist Hospital Amputee and Gait Rehabilitation program for about a year and a half. She was fitted for prostheses, but her first set didn’t fit well enough — and her limbs kept shrinking that first year.

She’s now on her third set, which includes battery-powered feet that allow her to tilt her feet, rather than just walk flat-footed.

“These new ones are better about walking on uneven surfaces and walking in the yard,” Cooper said.

Added Goodwin, “I like to be outside and garden. The downside is my prosthetics now weigh 14 pounds (combined).”

She wears body-powered hooks and is able to steer her car with them. She first tried myoelectric hands, which are controlled through electrical impulses produced by muscles when they contract, but they didn’t work well for her. Although she still uses a wheelchair around the house sometimes, she has regained much of her former independence.

“She runs the (riding) lawnmower and she drives,” Cooper said. “There isn’t much that holds her back.”

Shannon Seeley, amputee and gait physical therapist at Methodist, helped Goodwin learn to walk again and worked with her for about 1 ½ years on motion and balance. She attributes much of Goodwin’s success to her attitude and determination.

“Her attitude was great,” Seeley said. “She also was very good at following through. From a physical therapy standpoint, a lot of the success people have is from following through on what they’re supposed to do.”

Despite her prosthetic feet, Goodwin seems to “know how much pressure she’s putting on the gas pedal” and adjust accordingly, Seeley said. She doesn’t think Goodwin drives in Omaha.

Said Goodwin, “I’m grateful that I can do what I can do. I can stay by myself; I can cook. They got me through this at Methodist and the Med Center. I certainly didn’t get to where I am without lots and lots of help. Ultimately, God got me through it, because I have faith in Jesus, my Lord and Savior, and I think he got me through it every step of the way.”