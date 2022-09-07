Lung cancer is most prevalent cancer in southwest Iowa, nation

Two weeks before he died, Allen Cohrs was in Arizona watching his beloved Kansas City Royals prepare for the 2020 season.

Cohrs loved baseball, and he and his wife, Jill Aldredge, would often attend spring training in the hot, dry desert air. But that year was different.

Cohrs had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer the previous year.

At the time of his diagnosis, he had been biking between 4,000 and 5,000 miles each year. He had participated in more than 25 RAGBRAIs, an annual bike ride of more than 450 miles across the state of Iowa.

After learning of her husband’s diagnosis, Aldredge bought ebikes “because he wanted to continue to ride through his treatment, and he knew there would be days when riding a regular bike was not going to be easy.”

Aldredge said that Cohrs didn’t want to hear an estimate from the doctor about how much time he had.

“He said, ‘No, that’s between me and God, not anybody else,’ because I don’t think he ever wanted to have an expectation in his head,” Aldredge said. “Because, truly, when you get a stage 4 diagnosis, you really don’t know. You don’t know what to expect. You could live six months, a year, five years. (Treatment) may work, it may not, it’s just rolling the dice, but I just think the fact that he was able to continue riding, living, doing what he wanted to do, was pretty impressive.”

Aldredge said that when people first learned about Cohrs’ diagnosis, they would often say, “Oh, I had somebody die of cancer.” Cohrs’ response was unambiguous: “That was their cancer.”

Cohrs was acutely aware of himself, his body, what he was capable of, and he wasn’t going to let anyone dictate the rest of his life, however long it was going to be.

Risk factors

Cancer is the second leading cause of death both nationally and in southwest Iowa, according to data collected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and lung cancer is by far the most prevalent.

From 1999 to 2020, among cancer deaths in the United States, about 26% were due to lung cancer, while in southwest Iowa, it was 27%. In both categories, the next closest type of cancer death was less than 9%.

Everyone knows that smoking cigarettes can lead to lung cancer, but tobacco is far from the only cause — 20% of people who die from lung cancer each year have never smoked or used tobacco in any form, according to the American Cancer Society.

So what is causing lung cancer, aside from smoking? A lot of things, it turns out.

“In addition to tobacco use, we have a high amount of environmental influences in this area, and some of those can be related to occupational exposures,” said Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, a pulmonologist at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

“In southwest Iowa, particularly, as well as, I think, some of the rural towns outside of Omaha and around Omaha, there are lots of organic dust and occupational related exposure, and organic dusts really have been linked to lung cancer and can work synergistically with tobacco use,” Mukherjee added.

Farmers and people who live in more rural areas come into contact more often with certain organic materials, from hogs or cattle or plants, and these particles, if inhaled, and especially combined with smoking, increase the risk of getting lung cancer.

Exposure to certain kinds of metals or gasses, such as arsenic and radon, can also increase the likelihood of a lung cancer diagnosis.

Unfortunately, soil in certain parts of the Midwest contains high amounts of radon, which is the second leading cause of lung cancer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“It’s very prevalent in this part of the country,” Mukherjee said. “Basically, you get this kind of decay of radium and uranium, and it kind of releases this particulate matter that then damages the respiratory epithelium and then puts you at risk secondarily for acquiring lung cancer.”

Respiratory epithelium is a thin protective layer of tissue in throats that moistens and protects airways. It also functions as a barrier to potential pathogens and foreign particles, preventing infection. So, if it gets damaged, it could allow more cancer-causing particles to enter your system.

The proliferation of radon in the area could very well be a reason, perhaps the main reason, why the mortality rate here is so much higher than the national average.

“It’s a little controversial in the literature, as far as what impact radon has on lung cancer, but we know that there is a linear association between radon exposure and lung cancer,” Mukherjee said. “We know that folks who do things like coal mining, where they’re exposed to those types of gasses and particulate matter, have a higher exposure to radon and therefore have a higher incidence of lung cancer.”

Genetics can also play a part in whether a person gets lung cancer, or any cancer, for that matter.

Cohrs was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, an ailment he shared with his father, and one of his grandfathers’ had colon cancer. That time, the cancer was found early enough that doctors were able to remove it.

Cohrs was given a clean bill of health, and the following year he and some buddies from his bike club drove out to San Diego and then biked nearly 2,500 miles across the country to St. Augustine, Florida.

“He never slowed down,” Aldredge said. “I mean, he took tons of cycling trips with friends from the Tall Dog Bike Club.”

Symptoms

Just as there are a number of potential causes of lung cancer, the number of symptoms is equally lengthy, and some symptoms can often be overlooked, such as:

Shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing

Unintentional weight loss

Night sweats

Coughing up blood

“Those types of things are very concerning signs where we would need to know about that immediately, but, patients, if they’re symptomatic, should be getting a CAT scan of their chest,” Mukherjee said.

Prevention

There are practical steps people can take to lessen the chances of a cancer diagnosis, such as quitting smoking, but sometimes it’s inevitable. One in three people in the United States will be diagnosed with some type of cancer over the course of their life. The ACS estimates that there will be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses in 2022.

While it may be difficult to avoid cancer, detecting it early enough can be the difference literally between life and death.

“Unfortunately, all lung cancers start as small spots in the lungs,” Mukherjee said. “People aren’t symptomatic, they’re not gonna have any pain or discomfort or cough or anything when there’s just a little spot, and by the time it’s big enough to cause symptoms it’s too late oftentimes. And that’s historically why the majority of lung cancers present as stage 4, late stage, advanced lung cancers.”

Regular cancer screenings are crucial to catching the disease early.

“If they’re caught early, they don’t even have to have chemo or radiation or anything,” Mukherjee said. “We just get ‘em out of there, cut ‘em out with surgery or just do a quick radiation type of thing where we are able to, and response rate is excellent.”

Unfortunately, lung cancer screenings are not used as often as other types of cancer screenings, like mammograms, and are not always covered by insurance. To qualify for a lung cancer screening covered by insurance, you have to be between 50 and 80 years old, have 20 pack-years of smoking history, and either currently smoke or quit smoking within the last 15 years.

If you don’t qualify for an insurance-covered screening, you can also pay for one out-of-pocket, though they can cost between $200 and $300.

“We’re starting to see more and more stage 1 and stage 2 lung cancers with much better survival because of lung cancer screening and the fact that we’re paying more attention to capturing these spots earlier,” Mukherjee said.

Not everyone has quick and easy access to cancer screenings, though. In order to provide cancer screenings, a hospital must be certified by the American College of Radiology. Outside of Council Bluffs, there aren’t many options in southwest Iowa.

“There’s a lot of different aspects that go into becoming a (screening) center, and so there’s not very many centers that are available for lung cancer screening,” Mukherjee said. “And so a lot of folks in that (rural) community where things like organic dusts and tobacco use are very high in prevalence, those patients aren’t getting screened.”

In order to potentially catch cancers earlier, the Methodist health system implemented an “incidental lung nodule program” in early 2021, Mukherjee said.

“If you come into the emergency room after you have a fall and you get an X-ray of your shoulder, and they pick up a spot on your lung … we take the initiative of tracking those spots, putting them into a registry, and reaching out to those folks or their physicians and saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got a high risk spot in your lung,’” Mukherjee said. “‘We need to do this as our next step, follow it, biopsy it, whatever it might be,’ so that we can catch these earlier and earlier.”

Mukherjee said that the program has caught early stage lung cancer in six patients so far, people who had come to the hospital for an entirely different reason, and an X-ray or other type of scan they were undergoing picked up a spot on their lung.

“Those patients would not have gotten any type of treatment or not known about it, not known that they had cancer or anything,” he said. “But because they came in and had a scan of something else, we found that lung cancer early.”

Overall, Methodist hospitals have found early stage lung cancer in about 40 patients across the health system.

A new diagnosis

In January 2020, after Cohrs complained of a new back pain, his doctors discovered a new, small mass on his spine. Radiation didn’t get rid of it, and soon he was having horrible headaches.

“They did a spinal tap and discovered he had leptomeningeal disease,” Aldredge said.

Leptomeningeal disease is when the cancer cells get into your cerebrospinal fluid and surround your brain and spinal cord.

“The way they explained it to us was, it’s just sticky, and it just keeps that fluid continuously circulating and it just sticks to your nerves,” Aldredge said. “So, incontinence and loss of vision, loss of hearing, loss of balance, loss of motor skills, just everything, it just starts, wherever it lands that day is what it affects. So it started seriously deteriorating his quality of life to where he was wheelchair bound.”

With the new diagnosis, Aldredge canceled their annual trip to Arizona.

“He’s in a wheelchair and he’s incontinent,” Aldredge said. “How do I go to Arizona with this person?”

But Allen wanted to go. He knew this was his last opportunity to attend spring training.

Aldredge acquiesced “because that’s what he wanted to do, and, while he still had the ability to say what he wanted to do, then that’s what we were doing.”

Aldredge chartered a plane with money they had planned to use for travel after retirement, and with help from her sister and brother-in-law, they made the trip to Arizona.

Allen was diagnosed with leptomeningeal disease on Jan. 21, 2020, and he died on March 18, 2020, two weeks after returning home from Arizona.