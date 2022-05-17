Mental health awareness event Council Bluffs Cares set for Thursday

A group of community partners will hold the inaugural Council Bluffs Cares mental health awareness event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Bayliss Park.

The event, held in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, is designed to bring attention to the mental health challenges affecting the community and to provide area residents with information about and access to local mental health and self-care resources in a stigma-free setting.

The organizing committee for Council Bluffs Cares was led by FAMILY Inc., CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Council Bluffs Leadership Class 34 Trustee Group.

Activities will include resource/vendor booths, mental health screenings in FAMILY Inc.’s mobile wellness unit and a mental health panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. featuring local mental health experts and advocates. There will be on-site connections to resources and support for those who need follow-up care.

The evening will conclude with a mental health awareness walk to raise funds for the event’s presenting sponsor organization, “Sail on and Fly High.” This local nonprofit was created by Cassy and Dave Lawrence in honor of their son, Sailor, who died in 2021. Its mission involves “providing education and advocacy for suicide awareness, ending mental-health stigmas and supporting LGBTQ+ teens.” Flashlights will be given to each walk participant to “shine a light” on mental health.

“We acquired our mobile wellness unit during COVID-19, and we started looking for ways to use it as a community resource,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of FAMILY Inc. “We reached out to our local hospitals and, after discussing the pressing health issues that have arisen in our community, we decided we wanted to focus on mental wellness. At Bayliss Park, our mobile wellness unit will be used as a private space for people to do their wellness screenings.”

Twenty vendors are scheduled to participate in Council Bluffs Cares. Along with FAMILY, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Methodist Jennie Edmundson, the list includes Pottawattamie County Public Health, Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services Region, area mental health professionals, community self-care and support groups and local veterans organizations.

According to Abby Jares, development officer at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, COVID-19 and the stresses that it has placed on the entire community served as further impetus for the committee to plan and hold this event.

“We were continually discussing the pandemic during our organizational meetings, and we all saw it as yet another great reason to hold Council Bluffs Cares,” she said. “Since COVID-19 hit here in early 2020, our hospitals have seen a 40% increase in demand for behavioral health services.”

The event will be held in conjunction with the weekly Farmers Market of Council Bluffs, with attendees who sign up at the registration table receiving $5 in Farmers Market “dollars” to spend on these healthy foods (up to $20 per family). Farmers Market bucks will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We really wanted to make Council Bluffs Cares a highly collaborative event,” Kolakowski said. “It’s great that all these exhibitors are participating and that the Farmers Market will be going on at the same time.”

The creation of Council Bluffs Cares also involved a committed group of trustees from the Leadership Council Bluffs program: members from the current Leadership class who donated their time and talents to help make the event a reality.

“They contributed in key areas like planning and organization, marketing, and logistics. Everyone assisted according to his or her area of expertise,” said Jares, who is a Leadership Council Bluffs graduate of Class 27. “Partnering with Leadership Council Bluffs made this event a reality.”

Craig Carlsen, one of the members of Leadership Class 34, said that, “We sought to partner with an innovative community project or program, and then do whatever we could to make it happen. Our trustee group wanted a project that would have a lasting impact on our community, and Council Bluffs Cares fit that description by addressing one of our community’s greatest health needs: more awareness and connection to mental health resources.”

“Council Bluffs Cares should appear pretty familiar to those who attend, since we’ve modeled it on the community ‘Wellness Bashes’ held every August in Bayliss Park,” said Tara Slevin, Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s chief philanthropy officer. “Based upon the popularity of these prior events, we’re expecting as many as 500 people to stop by. We sincerely invite them to do so, since we’d like for Council Bluffs Cares to become an annual event that helps address our community’s ongoing mental health needs in a stigma-free setting.”

