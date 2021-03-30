Mercy plans therapy, enrichment garden

Many people enjoy stepping outdoors to get a breath of fresh air — especially when they’re feeling stressed.
In fact, research has shown that sunlight triggers the release of serotonin in the brain, which can boost a person’s mood and help them feel calmer and more focused, according to a press release from CHI Health Mercy Hospital.
That information, as well as feedback from the hospital’s behavioral health patients, led to plans to convert an outdoor space into a therapy garden for the patients, Mercy officials said.
“We owe it to our patients to give them the highest level of safety, coupled with nature, sunlight and recreational activities, such as yoga and gardening, to help them heal,” said Kathy Capobianco, director of inpatient behavioral health services at Mercy.
Planning began about two years ago, according to Traci Lamb, supervisor of behavioral health.
“The patients enjoy the outdoor space we have, but it’s not very versatile,” she said.
The garden will provide opportunities for outdoor therapy and recreation, Lamb said. The space will include an existing basketball court, as well as a game table, flowerbeds, gazebo for outdoor performances, green space and areas for horticulture therapy, meditation, pet therapy, yoga, tai chi, music therapy and individual and group therapy sessions. It will even have permanent percussion instruments for patients to play.
“They’re weatherproof things that are intended for outdoor use,” she said. “Music therapy is one of the things we do, and we thought to extend that to outdoors would be really special.”
To maintain harmony in the garden, the many activities will be held at different times, Lamb said.
“All of the things will be used, but at different times and by different groups,” she said.
A $25,000 gift from Availa Bank has given the project a big boost, the press release stated. The bank, a loyal supporter of the hospital and its patients, felt compelled to contribute to the project to help address growing mental health concerns in southwest Iowa and beyond.
“Availa Bank is very excited to assist Mercy with the therapy garden project,” President Matt Gronstal said. “Mercy Hospital has a strong tradition in southwest Iowa and has provided high-quality care to all of our residents. We are grateful that Mercy is a part of our community, and we are happy to assist the hospital in achieving its mission.”
“Our mission — to make the healing presence of God known in the world — is possible because (of) the support from local individuals and organizations like Availa Bank,” said Ann Schumacher, president of Mercy.
Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, including Availa Bank, individuals and community organizations, Mercy anticipates beginning construction of the garden this fall.
For more information or to donate, contact Abby Jares, development officer, at Abby.Jares@alegent.org or 712-328-5372.