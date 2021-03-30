Mercy plans therapy, enrichment garden

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re weatherproof things that are intended for outdoor use,” she said. “Music therapy is one of the things we do, and we thought to extend that to outdoors would be really special.”

To maintain harmony in the garden, the many activities will be held at different times, Lamb said.

“All of the things will be used, but at different times and by different groups,” she said.

A $25,000 gift from Availa Bank has given the project a big boost, the press release stated. The bank, a loyal supporter of the hospital and its patients, felt compelled to contribute to the project to help address growing mental health concerns in southwest Iowa and beyond.

“Availa Bank is very excited to assist Mercy with the therapy garden project,” President Matt Gronstal said. “Mercy Hospital has a strong tradition in southwest Iowa and has provided high-quality care to all of our residents. We are grateful that Mercy is a part of our community, and we are happy to assist the hospital in achieving its mission.”

“Our mission — to make the healing presence of God known in the world — is possible because (of) the support from local individuals and organizations like Availa Bank,” said Ann Schumacher, president of Mercy.