Methodist Jennie Edmundson honored by American Heart Association

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital has been honored by the American Heart Association for its efforts to improve cardiovascular treatment.

The hospital received two Gold AHA Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital, according to a press release from Methodist Health System.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are pleased to recognize Jennie Edmundson for its commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm national chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of Neurology and director of Acute Stroke Services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

Nearly half of all adults in the United States have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure, the press release stated. For patients with serious conditions who are transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical, the release said.