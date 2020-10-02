Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital designated an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital was recently designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, according to a release from hospital officials.

By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, breast MRI, stereotactic breast biopsy and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).

“Mammograms and our other diagnostic tools are the best systems we have available to women in western Iowa,” said Sheri Holub, imaging manager at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, through a release. “Our images meet all the standards, as evidenced by this honor. By providing such a high level of care to our patients and quality tools to our providers, our imaging team is a critical component of the diagnostic and treatment process.”

The Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Breast Health Center offers many unique benefits, including a personalized approach to each woman’s care plan, provided information says.