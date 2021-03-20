Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital sees potential for lung cancer screening changes

The changes announced this month “mean more Black people and women are now eligible for lung cancer screening, which is a step in the right direction,” Dr. John B. Wong, a USPSTF member at Tufts Medical Center, said in the Journal of the American Medical Association article announcing the new recommendations. The task force found that African Americans and women tend to be less heavy smokers and may not have met the earlier screening threshold despite being at risk for lung cancer.

Mukherjee said that people offered lung cancer screenings must also consider the risks of invasive testing that might be needed to determine if any abnormality spotted by the low-dose CT scan really is a tumor, but he emphasized that the benefits far outweigh the risks involved.

If screening results in a lung cancer diagnosis, several personalized treatment options are available, including:

• Surgery to remove the portion of the lung containing the cancer and the adjacent lymph nodes. Lymph nodes in the chest trap cancer cells as they leave the lungs and are frequently the first site to which lung cancer spreads.

• Radiation therapy uses high-powered energy beams targeted at cancer cells.