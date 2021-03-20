Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital sees potential for lung cancer screening changes

Methodist Health System officials and oncologists at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs — long a leader in the early detection of lung cancer — are hoping new federal guidelines will result in earlier detection and the increased probability of positive treatment outcomes for lung cancer patients.
Methodist Health System was the first in the region to offer low-dose CT scanning as a tool in the early detection of lung cancer beginning in 2001. In the last 20 years, Methodist has performed more than 2,000 low-dose CT lung cancer screenings.
Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, a pulmonologist with the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Thoracic Oncology Clinic, said the low-dose CT screening has been highly effective in the detection of lung cancer. Unfortunately, he said, “only about 5 percent of those eligible actually screen.”
A recent study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that nationwide only 14 percent of people eligible for lung cancer screening under guidelines developed eight years ago had actually been screened. In contrast, 60 percent to 80 percent of people eligible for breast, colon or cervical cancer screening get checked.
“Compared to breast, colon and prostate cancer screening, we’re late to the game with lung cancer screening,” Mukherjee said. Lung cancer remains the nation’s top cancer killer, causing more than 135,000 deaths annually. Smoking is the chief cause and quitting the best protection.
“Lung cancer usually presents as Stage 4, the most advanced stage,” he said. “By utilizing the low-dose screening, we’re able to detect more and more cases when the disease is at Stage 1 or 2 and is more treatable.”
In 2013, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force , an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine that works to improve the health of all Americans by making evidence-based recommendations about clinical preventive services such as screenings, counseling services and preventive medications, recommended low-dose CT scans for heavier smokers. Those recommendations called for heavier smokers — those who smoked “30 pack years” and those starting at age 55 — be screened annually.
A “pack year” means smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for a year or an equivalent amount. Under the 2013 guidelines, those who should be screened annually were those who smoked a pack of cigarettes daily for 30 years, two packs daily for 15 years or three packs daily for 10 years.
More recent research has shown that younger individuals and those who smoked at least 20 pack years and either still smokes or quit within the last 15 years would benefit from annual low-dose CT screening. Dropping the starting age from 55, as recommended since 2013, to 50 and reducing the pack year recommendation from 30 to 20 will add an estimated 15 million Americans, nearly double the prior number, to those who will potentially benefit from annual low-dose CT screening.
The changes announced this month “mean more Black people and women are now eligible for lung cancer screening, which is a step in the right direction,” Dr. John B. Wong, a USPSTF member at Tufts Medical Center, said in the Journal of the American Medical Association article announcing the new recommendations. The task force found that African Americans and women tend to be less heavy smokers and may not have met the earlier screening threshold despite being at risk for lung cancer.
Mukherjee said that people offered lung cancer screenings must also consider the risks of invasive testing that might be needed to determine if any abnormality spotted by the low-dose CT scan really is a tumor, but he emphasized that the benefits far outweigh the risks involved.
If screening results in a lung cancer diagnosis, several personalized treatment options are available, including:
• Surgery to remove the portion of the lung containing the cancer and the adjacent lymph nodes. Lymph nodes in the chest trap cancer cells as they leave the lungs and are frequently the first site to which lung cancer spreads.
• Radiation therapy uses high-powered energy beams targeted at cancer cells.
• Chemotherapy is a combination of drugs in a series of treatments to kill cancer cells. It may be used alone or in combination with radiation therapy. It may also be used prior to surgery to shrink cancers and make them easier to remove.
• Targeted drug therapy is designed for cancer cells with certain genetic mutations and is often reserved for patients with advanced or recurrent cancer.
• Immunotherapy uses drugs to target your body’s immune system to fight cancer.
Mukherjee said Medicare currently covers 100 percent of the cost of the annual low-dose CT scans for the detection of lung cancer. While not all private insurers cover the procedure at this time, he anticipates they will in the near future.
Individuals with questions about lung cancer screening should visit with their personal health care provider or call Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s Thoracic Oncology Clinic at 712-396-7250.