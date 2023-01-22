Methodist Jennie Edmundson's plans for Dance to the Beat announced

Dancing is a good way to keep warm in the winter, and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital has just the ticket(s).

The seventh annual Dance to the Beat will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

The event is a fundraiser for patients of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cardiovascular Services via Jennie Edmundson Foundation, according to Tara Slevin, Jennie’s chief philanthropy officer. Proceeds will benefit uninsured and underinsured cardiac patients at Jennie.

“We are excited to be back in person this year,” Slevin said.

The hospital’s last in-person Dance to the Beat was on Feb. 20, 2020, she said. It was one of the last in-person events in the community before the COVID-19 pandemic brought postponements, cancellations and restrictions.

As always, the event will feature live music performed by the popular local band, Taxi Driver, as well as an auction and raffle prizes. Light appetizers and desserts will be provided, and there will be a cash bar for those 21 or older.

“What people enjoy about Dance to the Beat — besides Taxi Driver — is it’s a casual event,” Slevin said. “People can come in jeans and just have a good time.”

Besides performing at the event since it started, the band has helped promote it, Slevin said.

“They kind of helped us get it going from the ground level,” she said. “People have learned about cardiology by following Taxi Driver to different events. Taxi Driver is a great partner for the foundation and the hospital.”

Money raised from the event will help patients with treatment and other expenses, Slevin said.

“We do an awful lot of help with transportation and medications,” she said. “We’ve seen a really big uptick in support needs and costs, and those kind of everyday expenses patients are incurring.”

The hospital is also making sure patients have a good support system, Slevin said.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s cardiovascular services unit has received multiple awards from the American Heart Association for its cardiovascular services.

“They are a nationally recognized team with incredible outcomes,” Slevin said.

In 2019, the hospital received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award and Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of ST-elevation myocardial infarction.

STEMI, the deadliest type of heart attack, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

In 2022, the hospital received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® Regional STEMI Achievement Award for its commitment to offering rapid research-based care to people across the region experiencing an ST-elevation myocardial infarction.

Receiving regional recognition from the association requires a commitment to high-quality systems of care among STEMI receiving centers, STEMI referring centers, 911 EMS agencies and other supporting system participants through collaborative efforts, including inter-facility transport agencies and quality improvement priorities.

Tickets for Dance to the Beat are $30 and can be purchased in advance online at https://one.bidpal.net/dancetothebeat/ticketing or by calling the foundation at 712-396-6040. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Auction items will be posted online one to two weeks before the event.